Grant funding supports the creation of affordable homes and accessible parking facilities in Swansea

The Cabinet Secretary for Housing, Local Government and Planning recently visited the Bush housing scheme in Sketty, Swansea.

The scheme is being developed by Coastal Housing Group and will see the creation of 13 new affordable homes for social rent.

The homes will include 13 two-person one-bedroom flats.

A new dedicated car park for residents is also being built and will include dedicated disability spaces for the first time.

Coastal are also exploring whether secure bike storage and EV charging facilities can also be offered as part of their commitment to environmental sustainability

The scheme has received more than £1.7 million in funding support from the Welsh Government’s Social Housing Grant (SHG).

All new homes funded by the SHG must meet the Welsh Development Quality Requirements 2021 (WDQR 2021).

WDQR requires social landlords to build homes which are significantly more energy efficient.

The Cabinet Secretary said: