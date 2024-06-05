Welsh Government
|Printable version
Grant funding will support decarbonising 100 homes in Flintshire
Yesterday the Cabinet Secretary for Housing, Local Government and Planning, Julie James, visited properties benefiting from grant funding from the Optimised Retrofit Programme in Flintshire.
The Optimised RetroFit Programme (ORP) is a whole house, pragmatic, approach to decarbonising existing homes.
More bespoke than previous schemes, the ORP considers the materials homes are made from and how they heat and store energy.
By taking a ‘test and learn’ approach, the programme can be used to identify the most efficient and cost-effective ways to deliver the best outcomes for residents.
The programme is available to Registered Social Landlords and local authorities to install a variety of home decarbonisation measures in existing social housing stock.
Flintshire County Council will receive around £5.7m worth of ORP grant funding over three years and has committed to retrofitting approximately 600 properties.
The Cabinet Secretary visited homes undergoing works in the Leeswood area which were built between 1920 and 1950 and are of traditional wall construction with gas as their main heating fuel.
The Cabinet Secretary said:
I welcome the innovative progress Flintshire County Council is making towards decarbonising properties in Flintshire.
By retrofitting existing properties with solar panels, external and cavity wall installation and LED lighting, they will help to significantly reduce energy bills for residents.
The information we gather from the work will help us to evaluate the most cost-effective ways to heat our homes and help empower people in the future to make more informed choices.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/grant-funding-will-support-decarbonising-100-homes-flintshire
Latest News from
Welsh Government
New vision for volunteering will help sector flourish05/06/2024 11:20:00
The Welsh Government is committed to supporting volunteering in Wales and developing a new vision to help the sector prosper into the future.
Da iawn Cymru! Wales named as second best recycling nation in the world05/06/2024 09:10:00
Wales has been named as second in the world for recycling nation in a new study published today.
Mixed response to school year consultation04/06/2024 14:05:00
The Cabinet Secretary for Education has today [Tuesday 4th June 2024] confirmed that plans to change the school holidays will not happen this Senedd term to give teachers and staff space and time to deliver other reforms.
First Minister seals first Act in office ensuring Wales is more attractive to infrastructure projects04/06/2024 12:05:00
Measures to modernise and simplify the process behind developing significant infrastructure projects in Wales yesterday become law – as the Infrastructure (Wales) Act gained Royal Assent.
Sports project helps more women to get active04/06/2024 11:05:00
Sports4All offers free activity sessions for women in Cardiff and encourages Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic women and girls to improve their wellbeing through sport and physical activity.
Education support for Gypsy, Roma and Traveller children and young people03/06/2024 14:05:00
June is Gypsy, Roma and Traveller History Month and a chance to celebrate and learn more about the rich culture and heritage of Gypsy, Roma and Traveller communities in Wales.
Newport mental health charity benefiting from Welsh Government support31/05/2024 16:15:00
Cabinet Secretary for Culture and Social Justice, Lesley Griffiths has visited Newport Mind to see how £300,000 in Welsh Government funding has enabled the charity to open a new sanctuary space in their building and provide their facilities to more people.
Programme to boost attainment in schools continued for a second phase31/05/2024 14:05:00
The Attainment Champions pilot, designed to help tackle the impact of poverty on learner’s educational attainment, will be extended into a second phase to further boost standards in schools.
Budding TV series sprouts from Wales31/05/2024 11:25:00
A Welsh animation company’s children’s series encouraging young audiences to take an interest in nature and the world around them has been picked-up to air by some of the UK’s leading broadcasters, including S4C and ITV.
Chief Scientific Advisor for Wales showcases Welsh circular economy with Indian counterpart30/05/2024 16:10:00
As the Welsh Government continues to celebrate the year of Wales in India, Prof. Jas Pal Badyal FRS, the Chief Scientific Advisor (CSA) for Wales has this week met with India’s Principal Scientific Advisor, Prof. Ajay K Sood FRS, to discuss Wales’ leading circular economy, med-tech and agri-tech sectors.