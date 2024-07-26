Welsh Government
|Printable version
Grant funding will transform vacant, Victorian-era building into ‘long-term asset’
A project to renovate and bring a Victorian-era building back into active use has received grant funding in Rhyl.
The former Post Office building in the heart of the town centre has been vacant for almost a decade and its condition has continued to decline year on year.
The renovation project will see the creation of quality ground floor commercial and retail space as well as two residential one-bedroom apartments.
The two units will comply with Welsh Development Quality Requirements (WDQR) 2021 as well as Lifetime Home Standards, ensuring that the homes are modern, energy efficient and affordable.
Up to £650,000 will be provided to Denbighshire County Council from the Welsh Government’s Transforming Towns Programme to support the improvement and conversion works.
The Cabinet Secretary for Housing, Local Government and Planning, Jayne Bryant, said:
I am pleased that through our Transforming Towns programme we’re able to support the transformation of this heritage building into a long-term asset for the town.
We know that demand for smaller retail and one-bedroom units is high in the area so it is wonderful to see that our Placemaking Grant will support the renovation works and provide the community with much needed housing.
Bringing vacant and disused buildings back into productive use is a key pillar of our Transforming Towns programme and we will continue our work with Denbighshire County Council to create vibrant town and city centres.
Councillor Jason McLellan, Leader of Denbighshire County Council and Lead Member for Economic Growth and Tackling Deprivation, said:
I very much welcome the support being provided by the Welsh Government to enable Denbighshire County Council to deliver this project.
Along with other similar schemes in the High Street which are receiving support through the Transforming Towns programme and which are currently at the technical design stage, it will contribute towards the delivery of the previously agreed Rhyl Town Centre Masterplan and Vision by raising the quality of residential conversions in the town centre and utilising vacant upper floors for residential accommodation along with other projects.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/grant-funding-will-transform-vacant-victorian-era-building-long-term-asset
Latest News from
Welsh Government
Over £36m to put money back in people’s pockets25/07/2024 10:10:00
Funding will be provided over 3 years to advice services to help people with their social welfare problems, alongside new training for front-line workers to ensure more people get the help they need to deal with the cost of living.
Sustainable Farming Scheme progress made at Royal Welsh Show24/07/2024 12:05:00
Management of Sites of Special Scientific Interest will be included in the Universal Baseline Payment for the Sustainable Farming Scheme, Cabinet Secretary Huw Irranca-Davies has confirmed yesterday.
Wales’ best educators revealed at national awards24/07/2024 11:05:00
Education professionals win at the Professional Teaching Awards Cymru 2024.
Welsh food and drink industry grows by 10%23/07/2024 11:05:00
Statistics published yesterday show the food and drink industry in Wales grew by 10% last year.
“I left with a voice”: young people celebrate success as employment programme offers them more than a job23/07/2024 09:05:00
Better job prospects, more life satisfaction and help to access mental health support are just some of the benefits young learners have experienced since joining Jobs Growth Wales+ (JGW+).
Cabinet Secretary to host Wales’ fifth River Summit at the Royal Welsh Show22/07/2024 16:05:00
“Together, we can build a sustainable future for Wales, where our rivers continue to nourish and inspire us all.”
Minister celebrates and reassures agriculture sector as Royal Welsh Show gets underway22/07/2024 14:05:00
As the Royal Welsh Show returns for its 120th edition, Cabinet Secretary for Climate Change and Rural Affairs, Huw Irranca-Davies, has outlined his vision for creating a sustainable and resilient farming sector, and reassured farmers and landowners about availability of future support.
Parents urged to sign up for childcare offer before autumn term22/07/2024 11:05:00
A small business owner has urged parents to sign up for the Welsh Government’s Childcare Offer before the autumn term starts.