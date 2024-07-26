Grant funding will transform vacant, Victorian-era building into ‘long-term asset’

A project to renovate and bring a Victorian-era building back into active use has received grant funding in Rhyl.

The former Post Office building in the heart of the town centre has been vacant for almost a decade and its condition has continued to decline year on year.

The renovation project will see the creation of quality ground floor commercial and retail space as well as two residential one-bedroom apartments.

The two units will comply with Welsh Development Quality Requirements (WDQR) 2021 as well as Lifetime Home Standards, ensuring that the homes are modern, energy efficient and affordable.

Up to £650,000 will be provided to Denbighshire County Council from the Welsh Government’s Transforming Towns Programme to support the improvement and conversion works.

The Cabinet Secretary for Housing, Local Government and Planning, Jayne Bryant, said:

I am pleased that through our Transforming Towns programme we’re able to support the transformation of this heritage building into a long-term asset for the town. We know that demand for smaller retail and one-bedroom units is high in the area so it is wonderful to see that our Placemaking Grant will support the renovation works and provide the community with much needed housing. Bringing vacant and disused buildings back into productive use is a key pillar of our Transforming Towns programme and we will continue our work with Denbighshire County Council to create vibrant town and city centres.

Councillor Jason McLellan, Leader of Denbighshire County Council and Lead Member for Economic Growth and Tackling Deprivation, said: