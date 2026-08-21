Grant scheme for innovation and technology opens for Welsh organisations

Applications are now open for the latest round of SMART funding to help organisations across Wales invest in new equipment and technology.

Organisations can apply for grants of £50,000 to £250,000 to invest in new equipment and technology

The funding will help organisations boost productivity and efficiency, support long-term growth, and encourage resource-efficient, circular economy projects

Applications are now open and close at 11:59pm on 25 September 2026

The funding round is open to businesses, universities, research organisations, further education colleges, third sector organisations and NHS Health Boards operating in Wales.

Since 2023, SMART Flexible Innovation Support (SFIS) has supported 171 organisations across Wales, with more than £20.1 million in grant funding awarded.

The funding has helped organisations develop new products, services and ways of working, improve productivity and explore new opportunities for growth. It has also supported collaboration between businesses, universities and public sector organisations, helping to turn new ideas into real benefits for Wales.

The latest round of the SMART Flexible Innovation Support (SFIS) Capital Equipment Fund offers grants of between £50,000 and £250,000 to help organisations work more efficiently and increase productivity. Projects that reuse materials and make better use of resources are also encouraged.

Successful projects must show how investment in new equipment or technology will improve productivity and bring wider benefits to Wales. The fund can support the purchase and installation of machinery and equipment that helps organisations improve performance and stay competitive in the future.

During a visit to REECO Automation Ltd, which received a £100,000 SMART Innovation Support R&D Grant in 2025, the Cabinet Secretary for Enterprise, Connectivity and Energy saw first-hand the advanced robotics and automation being developed by the company.

Cabinet Minister for Enterprise, Connectivity and Energy yesterday said:

Wales has no shortage of great ideas, talent and ambition, and we are proud to support organisations to innovate, grow and succeed. Innovation is vital to driving productivity and helping us to achieve our wider ambition of closing the productivity gap with the rest of the UK. By supporting investment in modern equipment, automation and advanced technologies, this fund will help organisations increase productivity, strengthen competitiveness and create long-term economic value for Wales. I encourage eligible organisations to explore the fund and consider applying for this valuable support.

Rosie Davies, Managing Director at REECO yesterday said:

REECO has benefited greatly from an SFIS Innovation Grant from the Welsh Government. The funding has supported the development of several new products and manufacturing innovations, including our agnostic robotic palletiser and humanoid robotics solutions for industrial applications. The grant has given REECO an added incentive to accelerate innovation, develop new products and enter new markets. We would recommend that organisations explore this capital equipment funding opportunity to help unlock their innovation plans and drive business growth.

Applications are open until 11:59pm on 25 September 2026.

Click here for further information and application details.

Funding decisions are expected from the week commencing 26 October 2026.