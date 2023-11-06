Ministry of Defence
|Printable version
Grant Shapps and Richard Marles visit key nuclear site
Australian defence industry specialists have been embedded in UK industry to collaborate on next-generation attack submarines – SSN-AUKUS.
- Australian and UK representatives visit Rolls-Royce nuclear reactor manufacturing site.
- Australian industry experts embedded with UK defence companies to progress attack submarine collaboration.
- Significant step in the AUKUS programme that is key to upholding security in the Indo-Pacific.
UK Defence Secretary, Grant Shapps, and Australian Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister, Richard Marles, visited Rolls-Royce’s nuclear reactor manufacturing site in Derby recently (03 November 2023) to meet the first group of Australian nationals training within UK industry to understand how the next generation of conventionally-armed nuclear-powered submarines are being constructed. Rolls-Royce will be the supplier of all the nuclear propulsion plants for the UK and Australian submarines.
The Ministers saw the first nuclear propulsion plant components being fabricated for the UK’s SSN-AUKUS programme, representing one of the first stages of building the submarines which will help protect our collective and economic security.
This follows an injection of £4 billion of UK funding to British businesses, including Rolls-Royce, for the development of the UK’s SSN-AUKUS submarines announced earlier this year.
The work will support Rolls-Royce in doubling the size of the Derby site and creating thousands of jobs in the UK in the coming years, backing the UK’s current and future submarine programmes.
Defence Secretary, Grant Shapps recently said:
A project like this can only succeed with the great work that’s being done across British Industry.
The work at Rolls-Royce in Derby is a great example of what we can achieve when we collaborate and work alongside our allies. It is inspiring to see our personnel on the ground working side by side with the Australians to deliver the most advanced submarines for our navies.
The partnership will not only help uphold stability in the Euro-Atlantic and Indo-Pacific regions, but also demonstrate the world-class trademark that embodies British Industry.
As part of the collaboration programme, over the next seven weeks 13 Australian nationals will embark on training and familiarisation activity across the UK. The cohort will open the door for a generation of Australians to work alongside British industry, and help deliver the next generation of conventionally armed, nuclear-powered submarines.
The Australian personnel will visit some of the UK’s most distinguished submarine building and sustainment experts from BAE Systems, Rolls-Royce, and Babcock. They will have the opportunity to observe how the UK develops and maintains some of the most advanced submarine technology in the world to help build their expertise and accelerate the training required to operate a nuclear-powered submarine fleet.
There will be significant new opportunities for small, medium and large enterprise across all AUKUS partners. The cooperation will result in benefits to industrial capability across all three nations with enhanced resilience of trilateral supply chains.
Australian Deputy Prime Minister, Richard Marles recently said:
Australia is working closely with the UK and the US to progressively develop the skills, knowledge and expertise to build, operate, and maintain conventionally-armed, nuclear-powered submarines.
These Australian industry placements provide us with an invaluable opportunity to learn from our experienced partners in the UK, and to better understand the functions and scope of the work.
The AUKUS submarines will be the largest, most advanced and most powerful attack submarines ever operated by the Royal Navy and Royal Australian Navy and will help continue global stability for decades to come.
AUKUS cooperation will result in benefits to industrial capability across all three nations with enhanced resilience of trilateral supply chains. It will foster a deeper integration of security and defence-related science.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/grant-shapps-and-richard-marles-visit-key-nuclear-site
Latest News from
Ministry of Defence
Grant Shapps and Richard Marles visit key nuclear site03/11/2023 16:10:00
Australian defence industry specialists have been embedded in UK industry to collaborate on next-generation attack submarines – SSN-AUKUS.
World-leading surgical mannequin used to train military surgeons on immersive exercise for first time03/11/2023 13:15:00
A cutting-edge trauma casualty simulation mannequin, invented and developed by a UK clinician and funded by the Ministry of Defence, has been used for the first time in a full-scale field hospital training exercise.
UK airlift to Egypt delivers vital equipment to support aid crossing to Gaza02/11/2023 16:20:00
Shipment follows 21 tonnes of essential supplies delivered last week, and £30 million increase in UK assistance to Occupied Palestinian Territories.
Grave of Derbyshire-born Royal Marine identified in the Netherlands02/11/2023 09:05:00
The headstone which marks the grave of a World War 2 Royal Marine (Mne) finally bears his name following a ceremony held Tuesday (31 October 2023) in the Netherlands.
AI set to revolutionise military engineering capabilities01/11/2023 09:15:00
An artificially intelligent tool will be able to solve engineering problems in seconds by identifying faults with equipment before they become problematic.
Beach landing trials help develop future AI capabilities31/10/2023 13:15:00
One of the largest maritime artificial intelligence data capture trials has taken place in Hampshire, enabling the development of new AI products for Defence.
Defence Secretary travels to Middle East on regional security mission27/10/2023 15:15:15
Defence Secretary Grant Shapps travelled to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates to drive forward work to maintain regional stability.
Graves of two Glasgow soldiers rediscovered in Belgium27/10/2023 13:15:00
The graves of two World War One soldiers, Private (Pte) Peter Keill, aged 20, of 7th Battalion The Seaforth Highlanders and Second Lieutenant (2nd Lt) James Ferris, aged 29, of 16th Battalion The Highland Light Infantry, have finally been marked more than a century after their deaths.