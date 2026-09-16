Homeless Link
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Grants for grassroots organisations supporting young people facing homelessness in London
The Voices in Action Housing Rights Ambassadors are offering two-year grants of £20,000 per year to two grassroots organisations in London supporting young people who are homeless or at risk of homelessness.
The Ambassadors are particularly interested in organisations supporting young people disproportionately affected by homelessness, including care-experienced young people and young migrants, and organisations that actively involve young people in shaping and delivering their work.
The Voices in Action Young Ambassadors will lead the grant-making process, deciding which organisations receive funding and staying involved throughout the life of the grants through opportunities for visits, learning, collaboration, monitoring and evaluation.
Funding: £20,000 per organisation per year, for two years
Location: London
Deadline: Friday 9th October 2026
Eligibility: Organisations must be registered charities in England and Wales or a CIO, have an annual turnover between £100,000 and £1 million, support young people affected by homelessness, and be able to provide two years of accounts and up-to-date safeguarding policies covering both adults and children.
Original article link: https://homeless.org.uk/news/grants-for-grassroots-organisations-supporting-young-people/
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