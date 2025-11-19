Welsh Government
|Printable version
Grants open to help communities improve local spaces
Community groups can now apply for grants of up to £300,000 to improve local buildings, secure valued facilities and support spaces where people can come together.
Since 2015, more than £70 million has supported nearly 500 community projects across Wales. This funding has helped keep important spaces open, repair ageing buildings, update community rooms and maintain facilities used for meetings, activities and local services.
One community that has benefited from this support is Llandyrnog in Denbighshire. When the Post Office faced closure, local people stepped in to save it and re-open a much-needed shop and community hub. They received £200,000 from the programme, which helped them purchase the building and carry out essential refurbishment work. This secured a service which will support the village for generations and enabled the creation of a space that continues to play a practical and social role in daily life.
Llandyrnog Community Shop Director, Ian Wilson, said:
Being able to save the shop made a real difference for the community. It is somewhere to buy what you need on your doorstep, but it is also where people come together, catch up and stay connected. The funding from the Welsh Government has helped us maintain an important part of village life.
The Cabinet Secretary for Social Justice, Jane Hutt, visited Llandyrnog community shop on Friday. She said:
Visiting Llandyrnog was a great opportunity to see how the local community have protected and cared for one of their most loved buildings. The shop, post office and hub provide essential services and a place where people can meet and support one another.
The intention of this funding is to give communities the chance to maintain, improve and shape the facilities they need. I encourage community groups across Wales to apply and think creatively about how their local spaces can meet the needs of the people who use them.
Two grant options are open. Smaller grants of up to £25,000 can support improvements. Larger grants of up to £300,000 can help with major work or the purchase of a building.
Community led groups, including charities, volunteer run organisations and social enterprises, are encouraged to apply.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/grants-open-help-communities-improve-local-spaces
Latest News from
Welsh Government
Senedd vote puts health at the heart of public decision-making in Wales19/11/2025 16:10:00
Public bodies will be legally bound to consider the long-term health implications of their decisions following a vote this evening (Tuesday 18 November) in the Senedd.
Celebrating Local Food Partnerships at the Wales Real Food and Farming Conference19/11/2025 14:10:00
The Deputy First Minister with responsibility for Climate Change and Rural Affairs, Huw Irranca-Davies, has confirmed that the Welsh Government is on track to deliver £2 million funding for Local Food Partnerships in 2025-26.
New plan to embed benefits of AI across Wales19/11/2025 11:05:00
The Welsh Government has launched a new plan to embed the benefits of AI in various sectors and shape its influence to improve the lives of people across Wales.
New grants to help people become confident in using digital technology19/11/2025 09:05:00
People across Wales will benefit from a new grant aimed to help everyone gain the basic digital skills, confidence and access needed to take part fully in the digital world.
98% of Welsh bathing waters meet strict environmental standards18/11/2025 16:05:00
Ninety-eight percent of designated bathing waters in Wales met stringent compliance standards this year – with the vast majority achieving 'excellent' status.
St Fagans to host vibrant celebration of Wales' living heritage18/11/2025 14:05:00
A free event celebrating intangible cultural heritage (ICH) will take place at St Fagans National Museum of History on Thursday 20 November.
Minister celebrates centenary of Welsh Hollywood icon18/11/2025 11:25:00
Minister for Culture, Jack Sargeant, joined celebrations in Switzerland marking 100 years since the birth of Welsh Hollywood legend Richard Burton.
https://www.gov.wales/st-fagans-host-vibrant-celebration-wales-living-heritage17/11/2025 13:15:00
A free event celebrating intangible cultural heritage (ICH) will take place at St Fagans National Museum of History on Thursday 20 November.
Early intervention can prevent young people reaching crisis point with their mental health14/11/2025 14:05:00
"Early intervention can prevent young people reaching crisis point with their mental health", said Mental Health Minister Sarah Murphy.