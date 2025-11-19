Grants open to help communities improve local spaces

Community groups can now apply for grants of up to £300,000 to improve local buildings, secure valued facilities and support spaces where people can come together.

Since 2015, more than £70 million has supported nearly 500 community projects across Wales. This funding has helped keep important spaces open, repair ageing buildings, update community rooms and maintain facilities used for meetings, activities and local services.

One community that has benefited from this support is Llandyrnog in Denbighshire. When the Post Office faced closure, local people stepped in to save it and re-open a much-needed shop and community hub. They received £200,000 from the programme, which helped them purchase the building and carry out essential refurbishment work. This secured a service which will support the village for generations and enabled the creation of a space that continues to play a practical and social role in daily life.

Llandyrnog Community Shop Director, Ian Wilson, said:

Being able to save the shop made a real difference for the community. It is somewhere to buy what you need on your doorstep, but it is also where people come together, catch up and stay connected. The funding from the Welsh Government has helped us maintain an important part of village life.

The Cabinet Secretary for Social Justice, Jane Hutt, visited Llandyrnog community shop on Friday. She said:

Visiting Llandyrnog was a great opportunity to see how the local community have protected and cared for one of their most loved buildings. The shop, post office and hub provide essential services and a place where people can meet and support one another. The intention of this funding is to give communities the chance to maintain, improve and shape the facilities they need. I encourage community groups across Wales to apply and think creatively about how their local spaces can meet the needs of the people who use them.

Two grant options are open. Smaller grants of up to £25,000 can support improvements. Larger grants of up to £300,000 can help with major work or the purchase of a building.

Community led groups, including charities, volunteer run organisations and social enterprises, are encouraged to apply.