Grants supporting newcomers to the UK via Henry Smith Foundation

The Welcome for Newcomers Fund will support organisations and partnerships whose charitable purpose is to support newcomers to the UK. Those applying should have ongoing, long-term access to safe physical spaces and have a proven track record of providing comprehensive help through three core elements of ‘Welcome’ work.

What Henry Smith is looking to fund

Specialist support: for example, IAA-regulated immigration advice, help with rights and entitlements, destitution and housing matters, healthcare and therapeutic trauma support, English language education and employment. We anticipate that grant holders will deliver much of this work, but we aren’t prescriptive. We understand that enabling high-quality support might mean referring people to specialist providers.

Enabling belonging: through regular social contact and relationship building within newcomer communities and between newcomers and other residents, for example through activities involving food, sport or the arts, volunteering or community sponsorship

Influencing work: to help improve local conditions for Welcome. For example, strengthening links with local employers and educators or influencing local authority policies and practices that impact newcomers’ rights and ability to connect with and participate in the community

Funding guidelines

Grant amount: £200,000

Length: three years

Focus: newcomers to the UK (refugees, people seeking asylum and other migrants including people with no recourse to public funds)

Eligible organisations: registered organisations or partnerships that have:

A record of provision for at least 18 months in the three core elements of welcome work

Charitable purpose, mission or objects to support newcomers to the UK

Ongoing, long-term access to a safe, accessible physical space or spaces where the work is delivered.

A year’s worth of accounts that have been audited or independently examined

Up-to-date Safeguarding policy and practices

Location: activity must take place within the UK

Expressions of Interest deadline: Wednesday 26th August 2026, 5pm

Full funding guidelines can be found here