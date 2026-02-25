Grassroots drug support funding

28 projects share £1 million.

People affected by drug use across Scotland will continue to receive vital support thanks to funding for 28 projects delivering frontline services.

This is the final funding from the Scottish Government's five-year National Drug Mission Funds, administered by the Corra Foundation. It aims to provide grassroots organisations with financial certainty and continuing support for those dealing with substance use, ahead of the introduction of a new Alcohol and Drugs Strategic Plan.

Speaking on a visit to Street Fit Scotland, one of the recipients, which works with people who use substances to help them build resilience and connect to supportive social networks through physical and social activities, Drugs and Alcohol Policy Minister Maree Todd said:

"This funding, administered by the Corra Foundation, is a lifeline for the people these projects support, and the statistics speak for themselves. More than 51,000 interactions with support services in 2024-25, an increase of over 17,000 on the previous year, demonstrates the extraordinary reach and impact of these grassroots organisations.

"As the National Mission ends next month, we will shortly announce our new Alcohol and Drugs Strategic Plan and new support for the third sector. This funding provides a vital bridge to that - where we will again focus on sustained, need-based investment.”

Funded projects include recovery hubs in Kilmarnock and Forth Valley, residential rehab pathways in Ayrshire, treatment and health support in Edinburgh and West Dunbartonshire, family liaison in the Highlands, psychological therapy in Fife, and outreach services for homeless and vulnerable people in Aberdeen. Projects in Glasgow and Dundee include recovery workshops, jewellery making, and a therapeutic programme for women in recovery with family support.

The continuation funding also supports the PanLanarkshire Drug Problem Solving Court, a peer harm reduction support worker project in Forth Valley, and organisations helping people manage health conditions and live independently at home.

Street Fit Scotland founder and CEO Michelle Reilly said:

“We would like to express our sincere thanks for the funding and continued support provided over the years. We are truly grateful for this investment in our work. This support has enabled Street Fit Scotland to continue delivering a high-quality service, reach and engage more people, and strengthen what we describe as a growing ‘social wave of wellness’ across Edinburgh.

“Through this funding, we have supported community members to regain structure, purpose, and stability in their daily lives. Many individuals who come to us are rebuilding after significant challenges, and having consistent access to safe, supportive activity has been vital in helping them move forward.”

Background

The Corra Foundation, which administers the National Drugs Mission funds, assessed all applications. Each was reviewed by a panel including people with lived and living experience of drug use, family members, and professionals from across relevant sectors.

Corra grants

Continuation funding rounds were from the Local Support, Improvement Fund and Children & Families Fund.