Welsh Government
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Grassroots Pride fund open for applications
From 15 June, local Pride organisers across Wales can apply for funding to cover event costs. The fund is delivered by the Welsh Government in partnership with Pride Cymru.
From 15 June, Pride organisers across Wales can apply to the Grassroots Pride Fund to help cover the costs of local Pride events across Wales held in 2026 to 2027.
Pride events supported by the fund have grown significantly in recent years, from 6 events supported in 2022 to 2023 to 21 last year. The fund has £69,250 available this year, up from £17,700 in 2022 to 2023.
Several local Pride events take place across Wales this month. Together for Colwyn Bay used Grassroots Pride Fund support to deliver a free, full weekend of celebrations, live music, entertainment, family-friendly activities, community stalls and food vendors.
Kai Davies, Event Manager and Director at Together for Colwyn Bay, yesterday said:
The Grassroots Pride Fund had a significant impact on delivering Colwyn Bay Pride 2025, it helped us deliver a safe, inclusive and welcoming event that brought over 8,000 people together to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community in Colwyn Bay and North Wales. For many attendees, especially young people, seeing LGBTQ+ celebration and support within their own town can have a lasting positive impact.
Deputy First Minister and Minister for Social Justice and Equalities, Sioned Williams, yesterday said:
As LGBTQ+ rights face growing threats, the new Welsh Government is clear: we will do all we can to protect and strengthen those rights here in Wales.
Pride Month is a chance to celebrate the strength and inclusivity of our communities, and to recognise the volunteers whose commitment makes that possible. Volunteers bring people together, create spaces of welcome and belonging, and make sure LGBTQ+ people can celebrate safely and openly in their own communities.
I have already attended Swansea Pride and Pontardawe Pride this month, and I’m looking forward to attending Pride Cymru in Cardiff this weekend and meeting some of the amazing organisations that support our LGBTQ+ communities. Respect, solidarity, and fair play are values that have always mattered to people in Wales, and this Welsh Government is steadfast in our commitment to inclusion. I am proud that we committed in our manifesto to providing ongoing support to Pride organisations.
The fund is administered in partnership with Pride Cymru.
Dan Walsh, Chair of Pride Cymru, yesterday said:
Pride Cymru is delighted to support the delivery of the Pride Grassroots Fund. Local Prides play a vital role in creating safe, visible, and inclusive spaces for LGBTQ+ people across Wales. This fund represents an important investment in grassroots Pride movements, helping community-led organisations develop, grow, and deliver meaningful events and activities that reflect the needs of their local LGBTQ+ communities.
The deadline for applications is 17 August.
More information on how to apply is available here.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/grassroots-pride-fund-open-applications
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