Ministry of Defence
|Printable version
Grave of Cornish soldier missing since 1945 identified in Germany
A rededication service for Private (Pte) Sidney Allen was organised by the MOD’s ‘War Detectives’ at CWGC Reichswald Forest War Cemetery, Germany.
The previously unnamed grave of a World War 2 soldier from Saltash, Cornwall, who served with the Hampshire Regiment been identified and rededicated in his name 81 years after his death.
The service for Pte Sidney Allen was organised by the MOD’s ‘War Detectives’ at CWGC Reichswald Forest War Cemetery, Germany.
JCCC Caseworker, Nicola Nash, said:
It is a great privilege to be here to honour Pte Sidney Allen, who gave his life in service to his country at just 19 years of age. For more than 80 years his family did not know exactly where he lay, making this identification especially significant. Today we remember his sacrifice and ensure that his name, service and story are never forgotten.
Private Allen grew up in Saltash working in HM Dockyard alongside his father. He enlisted in the Army in February 1944 and arrived in France that August, joining the 7th Battalion, Hampshire Regiment, during the Allied advance through Normandy.
Over the following months he took part in several operations including the capture of Mont Picon and St-Denis-de-Mere, the advance across the River Seine, the liberation of Brussels, Operation Market Garden, and fighting in the Netherlands and Germany.
In February 1945, the battalion joined Operation Veritable, the offensive to clear the Reichswald Forest, where soldiers faced fierce resistance, deep mud and flooded terrain. On 15 February 1945, during heavy fighting near Cleve and the Reichswald, Sidney was killed aged 19 and officially recorded as missing.
Decades later, research submitted by a member of the public established that he had originally been buried in Materborn alongside other soldiers killed in the same action. As the only member of the battalion from that engagement still listed as missing, the grave was finally identified as belonging to Private Sidney Allen.
The headstone was replaced by Commonwealth War Graves Commission (CWGC).
Fergus Read, Commemorations Case Officer at the CWGC, said:
It is deeply fitting that Private Sidney Allen is now commemorated by name at his final resting place. The evidence for the grave identification was compelling, and Private Allen, who was previously commemorated on a memorial, now has a known grave, which the Commission will care for in perpetuity.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/grave-of-cornish-soldier-missing-since-1945-identified-in-germany
Latest News from
Ministry of Defence
'Unknown' Sheffield soldier named in Netherlands Ceremony07/10/2026 13:05:00
The previously un-named grave of a World War 2 soldier has been identified and rededicated in his name in a service 81 years after his death.
Joint Statement from Defence Ministers of the Joint Expeditionary Force: 02 October 202605/10/2026 10:15:00
Defence Ministers of the Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF) and Allies recently (02 October) met at Keflavik Air Base, Iceland, to advance the JEF’s role as a key pillar of European and Euro-Atlantic security.
UK leads major Joint Expeditionary Force Exercise as defence ministers meet in Iceland02/10/2026 15:15:15
The UK is ramping up its defence of the High North and Baltic to combat Russian hybrid threats with the Joint Expeditionary Force conducting major exercises across the region.
30% boost to UK military transport aircraft availability under new deal01/10/2026 15:15:15
MoD extends £190 million contract with Airbus to maintain the RAF's A400M Atlas fleet, boosting aircraft availability while sustaining over 350 UK jobs.
£16m legal lifeline for families facing eviction and hardship01/10/2026 09:05:00
Families facing debt, housing or welfare disputes will get earlier access to free legal support through a new £16 million Government fund.
Conclusion of the Global Coalition’s military mission in Iraq30/09/2026 13:10:00
UK-Iraqi security cooperation is set to enter a new phase, as the Global Coalition's military mission against Daesh in Iraq, Operation Inherent Resolve, successfully concludes and its forces - including UK personnel - depart.
British companies to access prized Ukraine data to develop AI drone swarms28/09/2026 10:15:00
British companies will gain access to a goldmine of battlefield data from Ukraine for the first time to develop new AI models for advanced drone swarms.
CEOs from sensitive sectors to receive briefings on Russia threats28/09/2026 09:22:00
CEOs from the most sensitive sectors of the economy will receive closed-door briefings on threats posed by Russia.