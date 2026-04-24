Grave of Great War soldier from Hampstead identified

Lieutenant (Lt) George Kenneth Steinberg MC, from Hampstead, London, has been given a named grave after he was killed near Arras during the Great War in 1918.

A London-born officer who died fighting with extraordinary gallantry during the German Spring Offensive of 1918 has finally been identified, giving his family closure after 108 years.

The grave of Lieutenant (Lt) George Kenneth Steinberg MC of 34th Battalion Machine Gun Corps was yesterday (23 April 2026) rededicated at CWGC Croisilles British Cemetery, near Arras in France.

The grave was identified after some evidence was submitted to CWGC. This was initially rejected but re-examined by JCCC during the Covid 19 pandemic, a process which uncovered further evidence confirming the initial findings.

Rosie Barron, JCCC Caseworker, yesterday said:

The identification of the grave of Lt Steinberg has been a long process and required in depth research. Lt Steinberg was clearly a very brave man, who did his duty to the end under very difficult circumstances. It is very pleasing to know that his family now have answers as to what happened to him and can come and pay their respects at his graveside.

The family of Lt Steinberg was unable to attend the ceremony, but his great nephews provided an inscription for his new headstone which reads ‘he died like a brave man fighting to the last and leaves a glorious memory behind’.

Lt Steinberg was awarded the Military Cross in 1917 for conspicuous gallantry, personally directing his machine guns under the heaviest shell fire after all his non-commissioned officers had become casualties. He was killed on 22 March 1918, having fired 20,000 rounds in defence of his position.

The service was supported by serving soldiers from 1st Battalion the Royal Anglian Regiment (Crown Copyright)

The rededication service was conducted by the Reverend Joseph Roberts CF, Chaplain to 1st Battalion The Royal Anglian Regiment. It was attended by serving personnel of The Royal Anglian Regiment and The Band of The Royal Yorkshire Regiment as well as members of the Machine Gun Corps Association.

Lance Corporal April Farthing of the Band of the Royal Yorkshire Regiment played Last Post and Reveille at the service (Crown Copyright)

Reverend Joseph Roberts CF (Chaplain to the Forces) yesterday said:

Restoring Lt Steinberg’s name to his headstone reminds us that every grave (known or unknown) marks a unique and sacred story of service and sacrifice. It is an honour to rededicate his resting place in an act of solemn gratitude. We give thanks for his courage to the end, remaining faithful and true alongside his men, fighting with extraordinary determination and gallantry. We rightly commend Lieutenant Steinberg to God’s enduring care.

CWGC have replaced the headstone with a marked grave and will care in perpetuity. Identifications Manager at the Commonwealth War Graves Commission, Catherine Nell, yesterday said:

We are honoured to see one of our previously unknown graves at CWGC Croisilles British Cemetery in Northern France now identified. The completed research means that we are now able to mark the grave as that of Lieutenant George Kenneth Steinberg MC, who lost his life in the Spring Offensive of March 1918. His newly engraved headstone ensures his appropriate commemoration now and for generations to come.

The MOD’s commitment to identifying fallen service personnel reflects the government’s duty to those who made the ultimate sacrifice in service of their country.