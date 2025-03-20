Ministry of Defence
Grave of lost Scottish soldier of World War One identified in France
The previously unmarked grave of an Edinburgh man of the 1st (Royal) Dragoons has now been identified and marked more than a century after his death.
A rededication service for Lance Corporal (L/Cpl) George Rankeillor was organised by the MOD’s Joint Casualty and Compassionate Centre (JCCC), also known as the ‘War Detectives’. The service was held at the Commonwealth War Graves Commission’s (CWGC) Feuchy Chapel British Cemetery, France, this morning (19 March 2025).
JCCC Caseworker, Alexia Clark, said:
I am grateful to the researcher who submitted this case. Their work has led us to recognise the final resting place of L/Cpl Rankeillor, to restore his name to him and to allow his family to honour his sacrifice. It has been a privilege for me to have contributed to this case and to have organised the service for the rededication of this grave today.
L/Cpl George Rankeillor 17 January 1897 – 11 April 1917
George Rankeillor was born in Edinburgh in 1897 to George senior, a rubber worker, and his wife Julia McDonald. He was the second eldest of 10 children. Unfortunately, very little survives to tell us about his young life, or his army service, but we know that he arrived in France as a Private serving with the Royal Dragoons on 5 October 1915.
By 1917 George had been promoted to Lance Corporal, and at the beginning of April he was with his unit on the outskirts of Arras. It was bitterly cold, snowing and the war diary records blizzard conditions. During this time, the area came under very heavy shell fire, the Royal Dragoons were relatively lightly affected losing 68 horses and just two men. George was one of the two men killed.
In October 1919 two casualties of the 1st (Royal) Dragoons were recovered from unmarked field graves just north of Feuchy Chapel. One was identified as Private (Pte) J. Jordan who had died on 11 April 1917 whilst the other could only be identified as a member of the Royal Dragoons.
Recently, following a submission to the Commonwealth War Graves Commission, all the records were drawn together for the first time and interrogated as one. This showed that Pte Jordan and the unknown soldier were buried in the same field grave, and therefore most likely died together. With only one man of the Royal Dragoons still missing from this area on this day, it has finally been possible to prove that the unknown soldier is L/CplGeorge Rankeillor of the 1st (Royal) Dragoons.
The service was supported by the British Embassy and serving soldiers from the Household Cavalry.
The military party, including a representative of the British Embassy, stand in the cemetery (Crown Copyright)
Reverend Thomas Sander, Chaplain to the Household Cavalry, who led the service said:
It is an honour to officiate at these services of rededication for fallen servicemen who gave their lives in the service of our country. In these services we unite their final resting place with their earthly name and, what was once known only to God, is now known in the sign of all. May their names be held in everlasting remembrance, and may they rest in peace and rise in glory.
The headstone was replaced by CWGC. Director for the France Area at the CWGC, Jeremy Prince, said:
We are honoured to mark the final resting place of Lance Corporal George Rankeillor at our Feuchy Chapel British Cemetery. We are grateful to all those involved in helping to confirm the final resting place of this brave soldier. This rededication ensures his sacrifice is duly recognised, and we will care for his grave, in perpetuity.
