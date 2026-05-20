Grave of officer missing since 1918 identified in France

The previously un-named grave of an Officer from Ireland, who served with the Royal Air Force has been identified and rededicated in his name more than 108 years after his death.

A rededication service for Lieutenant Thomas Michael O’Neill was organised by the MOD’s Joint Casualty and Compassionate Centre (JCCC), also known as the ‘War Detectives’. The service was held at Le Grand Beaumart Cemetery, France, this afternoon (20 May 2026).

JCCC Caseworker, Nicola Nash, said:

I am grateful to the researcher who originally submitted evidence suggesting the location of the grave of this officer. Although we were unable to find any of Lt O’Neill’s family to attend the service today, members of his RAF family were here to pay their respects and honour his sacrifice. We will remember them.

Thomas was commissioned as a 2nd Lieutenant on 28 June 1915 and joined the 9th Battalion, Royal Dublin Fusiliers. He served the next seven months in the UK before going overseas in December 1915. In July 1916, Thomas returned to the UK to join the Royal Flying Corps at Oxford. He graduated from Central Flying School on 27 December 1916 and served in a number of Home Defence Squadrons. His name appears in at least one report of an attack on German night bombers in 1917, flying his Sopwith Camel. In March 1918, Thomas travelled to France to join 43 Squadron, nicknamed the Fighting Cocks.

On 8 May 1918, Thomas was out on Offensive Patrol just after midday when his 43 Squadron Sopwith Camel patrol was attacked by German Triplanes. He was last seen out of control east of Bailleul. He was subsequently listed as missing and commemorated on the Arras Flying Services Memorial.

Subsequent research submitted by a member of the public has shown that Thomas was originally buried at Steenwerck German Military Cemetery. After the war, he was one of 112 individuals concentrated from there to Le Grand Beaumart Cemetery, France. Although he was initially recorded as being a Lieutenant of the Royal Dublin Fusiliers, attached to the Royal Air Force, the final Graves Registration Report only listed him as an unknown Officer of the RAF. Lieutenant Thomas Michael O’Neill was the only possible candidate for this grave, and the headstone has been changed accordingly.

The service today was supported by serving soldiers from the Royal Air Force.

The headstone was replaced by Commonwealth War Graves Commission (CWGC).

Polly Brewster, Commemorations Case Officer at the CWGC, said: