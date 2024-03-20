Graves of two World War One soldiers identified in France

The graves of two World War One soldiers, one whose gun jammed while being attacked in freezing conditions and another who died trying to save his wounded men, have now been marked by name more than a century after their deaths.

The rededication services for Private (Pte) Harold Stanley Harvey of The Middlesex Regiment (Duke of Cambridge’s Own), and Captain Cedric Hunton Daggett MC of The Northumberland Fusiliers were organised by the Ministry Of Defence (MOD)’s Joint Casualty and Compassionate Centre (JCCC), also known as the ‘MOD War Detectives’.

They were held at the Commonwealth War Graves Commission’s (CWGC) Cabaret Rouge British Cemetery this morning, and Rue-Petillon Military Cemetery, this afternoon (19 March 24).

Private Harold Stanley Harvey

In January 1917, Harold was in service with the Lewis Gun section of his battalion. They were trying to hold a line near Fauquissart and establish a number of outposts. The battalion war diary records that at 06:00 hours on the 13 January, their position was attacked. The men were numb with cold and the gun jammed leaving them defenceless. Following the incident, one man was missing, this was Pte Harvey.

Records held by the International Committee of the Red Cross indicate that Pte Harvey was captured by the German Army, and that he subsequently died. Whilst the Germans communicated that they had captured Pte Harvey, information about his burial was lost, and he was commemorated on the Loos Memorial following the end of the war.

We now know that he had been buried by the Germans at Fournes Cemetery in 1917, as an unknown soldier of the 7th Battalion The Middlesex Regiment. He was moved from there to Cabaret-Rouge British Cemetery in 1923, and now his grave can finally be recognised.

JCCC Caseworker, Alexia Clark, said:

Being involved in finding out what happened to Pte Harvey all those years ago has been such a privilege. I am grateful to the researcher who brought the case to our attention, and proud to have been able to finally give PteHarvey’s family some answers.

Three generations of Private Harvey's family attended the service Crown Copyright

Members of Pte Harvey’s extended family were in attendance at the service.

Captain Cedric Hunton Daggett MC

Capt Daggett, of 23rd Battallion The Northumberland Fusilliers (4th Tyneside Scottish) arrived on the Western Front on 16 April 1916.

On the night of the 11 to 12 February 1917, 23rd Battalion The Northumberland Fusiliers raided enemy trenches in the Bois-Grenier area, southeast of Armentieres. The party of 12 Officers and 257 other ranks, split into four groups. One of these was led by Capt Daggett. At 22:30 hours they rushed through gaps in the enemy wire but Capt Daggett’s group found the wire in front of the enemy trenches in their section was uncut and so they suffered heavy casualties.

Capt Daggett was seen standing on the parapet of the enemy trench, having said he was going to assist his men who were under heavy fire. Shortly afterwards, three of the raiding party were seen leaving the enemy lines pursued by German soldiers. Capt Daggett rushed to the German wire with some of his men and began clearing the wounded. They continued until bombs began to drop on them. Capt Daggett ordered everybody to jump clear and said, ‘everyone for himself.’ Capt Daggett did not return. He was 27 years old.

Capt Daggett’s body was recovered and buried by the Germans in Lambersart Communal Cemetery German Extension along with 11 of his men who were also killed during the raid. After the war, his remains were moved to Rue-Petillon Military Cemetery where he was buried as an unknown British Officer. Capt Daggett was commemorated on the Ploegsteert Memorial to the missing. His grave has now been identified after further evidence was submitted to CWGC by a researcher.

JCCC Caseworker, Rosie Barron, said:

It has been a privilege to have organised this rededication service today and to have played a part in the identification of Capt Daggett’s grave. He was clearly a very popular, capable and brave young Officer, who lost his life whilst assisting his wounded men. It is important that the memory of men such as Capt Daggett is kept alive, and his sacrifice is not forgotten.

A relative of Captain Daggett stands behind his headstone, Crown Copyright

The services were conducted by the Reverend Thomas Sander CF, Chaplain to The Household Cavalry and were attended by representatives from The Princess of Wales’s Royal Regiment and The Royal Regiment of Fusiliers.

The Reverend Sander said:

There is something of profound importance rededicating the graves of fallen soldiers. Even though many years have passed we once again commit Private Harvey and Captain Daggett to God’s care and keeping and to our sacred memory. In doing so we give thanks for the courage of all those who died in the cause of war and we continue to pray for peace in our world.

Head of Commemorations at the CWGC, Mel Donnelly said: