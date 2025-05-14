Great British Energy funding boost for Scottish communities

£4m Great British Energy funding scheme to target clean energy projects in Scottish communities.

Community-owned energy projects in Scotland to get access to funding from Great British Energy

new investment will help communities install clean power projects to cut bills and provide energy security

joint fund with the Scottish Government will give communities a stake in their local energy supply

Communities across Scotland can today apply for new funding from a £4 million Great British Energy scheme.

The funding targets local clean energy projects – from community-led onshore wind, to solar on rooftops and hydropower in rivers – generating profits which could be reinvested into community projects or take money off people’s bills.

Great British Energy, the government’s publicly-owned clean power company, is giving communities a stake in generating their own energy so people can reinvest profits where it really matters.

Great British Energy’s £4 million funding is part of the £8 million Community Energy Generation Growth Fund, with the remaining funding coming from the Scottish Government.

Minister for Energy Michael Shanks said: