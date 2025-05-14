Department for Energy Security & Net Zero
Great British Energy funding boost for Scottish communities
£4m Great British Energy funding scheme to target clean energy projects in Scottish communities.
- Community-owned energy projects in Scotland to get access to funding from Great British Energy
- new investment will help communities install clean power projects to cut bills and provide energy security
- joint fund with the Scottish Government will give communities a stake in their local energy supply
Communities across Scotland can today apply for new funding from a £4 million Great British Energy scheme.
The funding targets local clean energy projects – from community-led onshore wind, to solar on rooftops and hydropower in rivers – generating profits which could be reinvested into community projects or take money off people’s bills.
Great British Energy, the government’s publicly-owned clean power company, is giving communities a stake in generating their own energy so people can reinvest profits where it really matters.
Great British Energy’s £4 million funding is part of the £8 million Community Energy Generation Growth Fund, with the remaining funding coming from the Scottish Government.
Minister for Energy Michael Shanks said:
This is our clean energy superpower mission in action – putting communities in the driving seat of energy generation and making sure people profit.
Great British Energy wants to kickstart a community energy revolution, empowering our towns and villages to become mini energy producers and reinvest profits back into the local community.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/great-british-energy-funding-boost-for-scottish-communities
