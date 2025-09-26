Great British Energy solar panels cut bills for NHS and schools

The first 5 NHS sites have been fitted with Great British Energy solar panels, along with 3 more schools, to be be joined by 8 more schools in autumn.

Hospitals and schools across the country are cutting their energy bills thanks to a £180 million investment from Great British Energy and government

The first 5 NHS sites join 3 more schools in generating their own solar power, with 8 more schools set to follow over the autumn, saving an estimated lifetime combined total of £3.8 million on energy bills

Savings will be reinvested in local NHS services and schools as part of the government’s Plan for Change to fix public services

Communities across the country will benefit from more money for textbooks and healthcare services, as Great British Energy’s solar rollout continues to cut energy bills for schools and hospitals.

Five NHS sites and 11 primary schools - from the south coast to the North East - will save a combined total of £3.8 million on their energy bills after installing Great British Energy solar panels. Panels were installed at 5 NHS sites and 3 schools over the summer, with 8 more schools due to get new solar panels over the autumn.

It follows the government’s announcement in March to award £180 million of funding for schools and hospitals to install rooftop solar, marking the first major project for Great British Energy - a company owned by the British people, for the British people.

In England, around £80 million is supporting around 200 schools, alongside £100 million for nearly 200 NHS sites, covering a third of NHS trusts, to install rooftop solar panels that could power classrooms and NHS services with clean, homegrown energy, while giving them the potential to sell leftover energy back to the grid.

Schools and hospitals have been hit with rocketing energy bills in recent years, costing taxpayers millions of pounds, and eating into school and healthcare budgets. This has been driven by the UK’s dependency on global fossil fuel markets over which government has no control. The NHS is the single biggest public sector energy user, with an estimated annual energy bill of £1.4 billion, that has more than doubled since 2019.

Thanks to Great British Energy, millions could now be invested back into frontline services in deprived areas - as the rollout continues on a scheme that will see lifetime savings for schools and the NHS of up to £400 million.

Click here for the full press release