Great British Summer Savings: Families can now find deals closer to home at the click of a button

In just a few clicks, every family in the UK can now find cheaper days out and children’s meals in restaurants closer to home via the Great British Summer Savings website which has now gone live.

To help all families enjoy a day out for less this summer during a cost-of-living squeeze, the Chancellor cut VAT from 20% to 5% on eligible activities including family tickets to the cinema, admission tickets for both children and adults to amusement parks, and children’s meals in restaurants from 25 June to 1 September.

Nando’s, Bill’s, Las Iguanas, ODEON, and The London Eye are among the eateries and attractions that have joined the Government’s scheme to pass on these savings to customers, and feature on the new website so people can easily find them.

Families who live in Swansea can enter their postcode and will see discounts being offered in their local ASK Italian and escape room experience at TENPIN. In Belfast people will see discounts for YO! SUSHI and Frankie & Benny’s. AirHop Adventure & Trampoline Park and Cineworld are among the businesses coming up in Aberdeen. While Playdale Farm Park in Scarborough and Mini Kingdom Soft Play in Yeovil appear as local deals using postcodes in those towns.

Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rachel Reeves, said:

Thanks to our tax cuts, families will be able to enjoy more of the little treats and days out that make the British summer holidays so special. Our new website will make it easier for them to take advantage of Great British Summer Savings and help afford the moments that matter. That’s alongside the wider action we’re taking to cut household energy bills and boost working people’s wages by hundreds of pounds.

All families need to do is follow these easy steps online:

Search https://summersavings.gov.uk Enter your postcode Adjust the dial to select how far you want to travel from home Optionally search by type of attraction or food offers you are looking for Click the ‘Find offers’ button See a list of businesses in your areas offering discounts and their location on the map When you see a restaurant or attraction that’s best for your family, all you need to do is book a table or buy a ticket as you usually would and your discount is automatically taken off your price

In total, over 1,700 businesses’ offers can be found on the website and the Government is engaging daily with businesses not yet participating in the Great British Summer Savings website to encourage them to join.

All the following activities are eligible to be part of the scheme:

Children’s menu meals served in restaurants for consumption on the premises

Children’s and family tickets for cinemas, theatres, concerts, shows and exhibitions

Admission tickets, for both children and adults, to a range of attractions, including amusement parks, fairs, museums, zoos, soft play centres, circuses, adventure parks, nature reserves, wildlife parks and observation attractions.

The Government is also taking the long-term decisions for a stronger and more secure economy in the future.

Action to take £117 off household energy bills, freezing rail fares and prescription charges, rolling out free breakfasts for children, and increases the national minimum and living wage comes alongside investing billions of pounds to unlock our homegrown, clean energy supplies. That will increase our national resilience to shocks and reduce bills in the years to come.