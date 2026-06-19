Great British Summer Savings: Major businesses pass on VAT cut to families on days out

Some of the UK’s most prominent leisure and hospitality businesses have committed to passing on summer savings to families as they met the Chancellor yesterday – ahead of the government’s Great British Summer Savings scheme going live.

Cinemas, LEGOLAND owner Merlin Entertainments, Greene King-managed pubs and Nando’s among businesses to commit to passing on temporary VAT cut to help reduce the cost of days out.

Great British Summer Savings scheme also supports businesses by increasing footfall this summer.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves thanks businesses for their support in passing on savings ahead of the money-saving scheme going live on 25 June.

Business leaders from Merlin Entertainments, Devon-based Crealy Theme Park, Camel Creek Family Adventure Park in Cornwall, Gulliver’s Theme Park Resorts, Haven, and Paultons Park gave their backing to the VAT cut on children’s meals and family activities as Rachel Reeves convened a roundtable at Chessington World of Adventure.

The Chancellor heard from attendees about the positive impact of the VAT cut on their businesses as well wider views on the challenges and opportunities facing them and the sector as a whole.

With all families eligible, the savings will help them enjoy the weekend treats, the days out, the small plans that make life enjoyable during the cost of living squeeze. Meanwhile the scheme will support businesses by generating additional summer footfall.

Great British Summer Savings is a temporary scheme to reduce the costs of children’s meals in restaurants, children’s tickets for theatres and cinemas and tickets for everyone for attractions like soft play, adventure centres, and theme parks - helping families enjoy a day out for less.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves yesterday said:

I want families to be able to enjoy the little treats this summer. Great British Summer Savings will help families enjoy time making memories together while boosting business across the UK. This comes on top of support we’ve already put in place including freezing fuel duty, taking off £117 off energy bills, and freezing prescriptions and rail fares – all to help families with the cost of living.

Businesses from across the UK have already committed to pass on the savings, including Cineworld, Barleylands Farm Park in Essex, and Nando’s. Adventure Attractions in Bournemouth is going further by removing the historic Pier Toll and offering families discounts on attractions, while Merlin Entertainments (which includes Alton Towers Resort, The London Eye and others) will be applying the VAT cut alongside an offer to visit two theme parks for the price of one.

Companies interested in promoting the scheme can download a digital toolkit here and sign up to receive stickers, posters and other marketing materials.

Richard Mancey, Managing Director at Paultons Park, yesterday said:

Family days out are incredibly important, creating shared moments and memories that last a lifetime. The Great British Summer Savings scheme is a welcome boost for families this summer, giving extra confidence to enjoy experiences together. As an independent, family-owned business, Paultons Park understands how much value matters when families are planning a day out. That’s why we’re proud to be supporting the scheme by reducing prices, helping families make the most of the summer holidays and create special memories together. As the UK’s best rated theme park, we know anything that helps families enjoy quality time together is hugely positive.

Graham Hayes, Park Director, Camel Creek Family Adventure Park yesterday said:

Cornwall is one of the UK’s most beloved holiday destinations, welcoming millions of families every year and powering the local economy. At Camel Creek Adventure Park, we’re part of that story and wholeheartedly behind the Government’s VAT Summer Savers initiative. We know that for many families right now, every pound counts. That’s why we’re supporting VAT Summer Savers and passing those savings directly on to our visitors. For some families, this saving could be the difference between a day out happening or not and we’re delighted to support it.

Fiona Eastwood, Chief Executive Officer of Merlin Entertainments, yesterday said:

It’s encouraging to see the sector come together to help families save more this summer. By reducing VAT on days out, the Great British Summer Savings initiative will give people more opportunities to get out, explore and turn everyday moments into memorable experiences. At Merlin, we’re proud to be passing on the savings while enhancing our own offers to deliver even better value across our attractions. Bringing families together through play is at the heart of what we do, and this scheme will help welcome more guests to our attractions and support a strong summer for the wider visitor economy.

Julie Dalton, managing director of Gulliver’s Theme Park Resorts, yesterday said:

Government support for the UK’s visitor economy is always welcome, so it’s great to see the launch of the Great British Summer Savings Scheme which will help families get out and enjoy the fantastic attractions on their doorstep. At Gulliver’s, we’ve already applied these savings to ticket prices across our four UK resorts - Gulliver’s Kingdom in Matlock Bath, Gulliver’s World in Warrington, Gulliver’s Land in Milton Keynes and Gulliver’s Valley in Rotherham – so combined with our latest summer ticket offer, the next few weeks are the perfect time for families to come and enjoy great value days out with us. As a family-owned business, we understand the importance of providing affordable days out and short breaks for children, parents and carers and we’re proud to have been creating these fun-filled adventures and lasting memories for the last 48 years.

In a further boost for households, children aged five to 15 in England will be able to travel free on local bus services throughout August – making it easier and more affordable for people to get out and about.

This comes on top of action the government has already taken to reduce the cost of living, including a 10p per mile increase in tax‑free mileage rates, cutting energy bills, freezing prescription charges and rail fares, protecting motorists from fuel duty increases and raising the minimum wage.