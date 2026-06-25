Great British Summer Savings: Tax cut on kids’ meals and days out goes live

Every family across the UK will pay less tax on meals and days out as new VAT cut helps families enjoy trips to the seaside and making memories with loved ones.

“I cannot think of a simpler and more accessible way to bring some affordable treats into family life this summer” – more businesses back the scheme and commit to passing on savings to customers including Butlin’s, Burger King, Wetherspoons and Picturehouse.

ALL families can enjoy children’s meals in restaurants and days out for less from today as the Great British Summer Savings tax cut goes live [25 June].

With every family set to benefit, the scheme will see VAT cut from 20% to 5% on eligible activities across England, Wales, Scotland, and Northern Ireland. This tax cut will help families enjoy weekend treats, days out, and day trips that make the most of the summer.

Meanwhile, the scheme will support businesses by generating additional summer footfall. Businesses up and down the country have confirmed their involvement in Great British Summer Savings, including some of Britain’s most prominent attractions and eateries. Small businesses including independent cafes and soft play areas are also participating in the scheme.

Picturehouse, Everyman Cinemas, Vue, Butlin’s, Wetherspoons, Shepherd Neame pubs, McDonald’s, KFC, and Burger King are among the businesses that have made the commitment to pass on these savings to customers since the Chancellor held a roundtable with major leisure and hospitality companies last week.

The British Chambers of Commerce (BCC), the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB), UKHospitality and the Society of London Theatre (SOLT) have all backed the campaign.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer said:

“The cost of living isn’t just about paying the bills, it’s about being able to afford the moments that matter with your family.

“Whether it’s a trip to the cinema, a day out together or family meal, too many parents have had to hold back because of pressure on household budgets - that’s why we’re slashing VAT on family days out this summer.”

Haven Holidays is also participating and expects to give up to £5 million back to families across their 39 parks during the scheme. Families will benefit whether they have already booked their holiday or book in the coming weeks.

In addition to passing on the reduction in VAT on their kids’ menus, Haven holidaymakers who purchase the Play Pass as part of their booking will receive a £7.50 voucher for each child. These vouchers can be redeemed against any of the many activities available on its parks.

Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rachel Reeves, said:

“I know the cost of living is a number one concern for families, and it can be even harder over the summer holidays when kids want to do things and money is tight. So we’re making it that bit easier for families to make memories together and enjoy the little treats - while giving a boost to businesses across the UK.

“This comes on top of support we’ve already put in place including freezing fuel duty, taking off £117 off energy bills, and freezing prescriptions and rail fares.

“We are able do this because we have the right economic plan, resulting in the UK having the fastest growing economy in the G7.”

Prices will be slashed for:

Children’s menu meals served in restaurants for consumption on the premises

Children’s and family tickets for cinemas, theatres, concerts, shows and exhibitions

Admission tickets, for both children and adults, to a range of attractions, including amusement parks, fairs, museums, zoos, soft play centres, circuses, adventure parks, nature reserves, wildlife parks and observation attractions.

Lyn Goleby, Founder and Chair of Picturehouse, said:

“I cannot think of a simpler and more accessible way to bring some affordable treats into family life this summer. We’re looking forward to a summer of family cinema that is super charged in every way except price.”

Simon Palethorpe, CEO of Haven, said:

“Summer is a time for making memories, and that’s why we’re giving back up to £5 million to our guests and owners as part of the Government’s Great British Summer Savings initiative.

“We know household budgets remain under pressure, and we want to help our holidaymakers enjoy more of what matters - whether that’s a hole-in-one on the Crazy Golf, a leap of faith off The Jump tower or another shot to hit the bullseye in the Archery.”

A Butlin’s spokesperson said:

“We’re pleased to support the Great British Summer Savings initiative by passing on the temporary VAT reduction where eligible. Families visiting our resorts will enjoy savings on Day Visits and children’s meals across a range of our dining venues during the campaign period.”

In a further boost for households, free bus travel for children in England will come into force for the whole month of August to support families when driving isn’t an option. This will apply to all children in England.

This is part of the Government’s work to ease the cost of living for people navigating higher prices caused by the war in Iran and comes alongside the long-term decisions for a stronger and more secure economy.

Action to take £117 off household energy bills, freezing rail fares and prescription charges, rolling out free breakfasts for children, and increases the national minimum and living wage are among the measures that will continue to put hundreds more pounds in people’s pockets as we move into the autumn.

Notes to editors: