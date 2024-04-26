GREAT FUTURES trade mission to Riyadh attracts major corporate sponsors

The GREAT Britain and Northern Ireland campaign has announced key partners for the major business, tourism, education and cultural expo in Riyadh - GREAT FUTURES - on 14 and 15 May 2024.

The Deputy Prime Minister will lead a 300+ strong business delegation to the Saudi GREAT FUTURES flagship event in Riyadh.

British Airways and HSBC announced as lead partners for major trade and culture event in Riyadh.

GREAT FUTURES flagship event is the launch for a 12-month campaign to highlight UK expertise and capability in sectors that support Saudi Arabia’s ‘Vision 2030’. It’s being hosted by the UK and Saudi Arabian governments in partnership and the UK will showcase the best of its excellence and innovation across a range of sectors.

British Airways will be a lead partner on the event and prominent political and corporate delegates will fly to Riyadh on a specially designated delegate charter flight. CEO Sean Doyle will address delegates as they depart for the event and Chief Commercial Officer, Colm Lacy, will give insights on innovation and the future of air travel.

HSBC is also a lead partner for GREAT FUTURES. CEO Ian Stuart and Tony Cripps, CEO Saudi Awwal Bank, will deliver a keynote speech and share insights on the future of financial services cooperation between the UK and Saudi Arabia.

Other key partners of the event include: change & transformation consultancy, North Highland, content production agency TAG, and urban development firm Innovo. Engineering, construction and project management group, Bechtel, insurance intermediary group, Howden and International education network, Global University Systems are also partnering with the GREAT campaign on this venture. Representatives of the key partners will lead our thought leadership programme with counterparts in the Saudi Arabian business community.

Deputy Prime Minister, Oliver Dowden commented:

GREAT FUTURES will be an important moment for British business. The private sector can see the value in this venture and we’re pleased to have so many prominent corporate sponsors on board. Our delegation will represent the very best of the UK’s business, cultural, creative, and educational talent. This event will be an important stage by which to forge enduring partnerships for the future with Saudi business and our Government counterparts.

The UK has advanced specialist expertise in the industries being discussed and its delegation will include senior business leaders from across the UK which represent key sectors including tourism, education, clean tech, trade, insurance, fashion, architecture, sport and culture.

Chairman and CEO of British Airways, Sean Doyle, commented:

We’re proud to play a role in promoting the UK as a leading destination for business, tourism and investment, and build on our long-standing partnership with the GREAT campaign to showcase the best of Britain internationally. We have a long history of connecting families, friends and businesses in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia with our home in London and look forward to welcoming leaders from some of the UK’s most creative and innovative companies on board our special charter flight in May.

CEO of HSBC UK Bank Plc, Ian Stuart, commented:

At HSBC we use our international network and expertise to open up a world of opportunity for our customers. We’re excited to be a part of GREAT FUTURES, in Riyadh, where we can offer our support to some of the most dynamic and ambitious firms from the UK and Saudi Arabia and help them to achieve their growth ambitions.

Vision 2030 is the Saudi government’s plan to develop the industries of the future. Its programme, including five lead ‘giga projects’, will attract $3trn investment by 2030 to transform the Saudi economy, while also serving as a showcase of the nation’s geographical richness, cultural heritage, hospitality, economic goals, and commitment to environmental conservation.