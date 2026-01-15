Greater and faster compensation for Windrush victims

Thousands of people affected by the Home Office Windrush scandal will see greater compensation and claims processed quicker, under reforms taking effect today.

Claimants who challenge their compensation decision will no longer face lengthy waits with nothing. They can now receive up to three-quarters of their expected final award while their review is being completed.

Until now, victims have been unable to claim for the direct financial impact of being unable to pay into workplace or personal pensions during years of being prevented from working. This changes today, with both workplace and personal pension losses now eligible for compensation.

Some Windrush generation members were forced to drain their retirement savings when they lost their jobs, or could not access public services. These withdrawals will now also qualify for redress.

Older and more vulnerable claimants will benefit from a new priority allocation system. Claims from anyone aged 75 or over will be prioritised. This is in addition to the existing prioritisation given to those living with a serious health condition, ensuring that every victim receives justice.

All immigration fees paid by people unable to prove their status will also be refunded. The scheme will reflect wage inflation and the difficulty of returning to work after prolonged unemployment.

All improvements apply retrospectively, benefiting existing claimants as well as new applicants.

Minister for Migration and Citizenship Mike Tapp said:

The Windrush scandal remains one of the most shameful events in this country’s recent history. British citizens who had built their lives here and contributed to our communities were wrongly treated as though they had no right to be in their own home. Reforms which come into force today will mean greater and faster compensation for victims, ensuring that people who suffered financial and emotional hardship through no fault of their own finally receive proper redress. I am determined to right the wrongs of the past, and I urge eligible people to submit a claim today. I will not rest until every person affected by this scandal receives the justice they deserve.

The changes respond to recommendations from the Windrush Commissioner, Reverend Clive Foster, and address long-standing concerns from the Windrush community about excessive bureaucracy delaying them from receiving deserved compensation.

Windrush Commissioner Reverend Clive Foster MBE said:

I welcome these changes, which respond to recommendations I made after listening to those affected by the Home Office Windrush scandal and their experiences with the compensation scheme. The introduction of advance compensation payments at the review stage, and compensation for financial losses, tackles issues I have consistently raised on behalf of survivors. It means people will receive more money, faster, reflecting the hardships they’ve endured. Prioritising older claimants will also help deliver decisions sooner for those who sadly do not have time on their side. What matters most now is that these changes are implemented effectively and make a real difference for claimants. I will continue working closely with the department to press for further improvements, so the scheme delivers fairness, dignity, and justice for the people it was designed to serve.

This week the government announced £600,000 has been made available under the second year of the 3-year £1.5million Windrush Compensation Advocacy Support Fund (WCASF), which launched last April. Community organisations will be given funding to provide dedicated support for victims through the compensation process.

To date, the scheme has offered £128 million to 3,842 claimants, with over 94% of cases now concluded.