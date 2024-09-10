HM Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS)
Greater clarity on the definition of operational independence is needed to maintain police impartiality
An absence of the definition of operational independence can prove challenging for police chiefs, the police inspectorate has warned, as any form of improper political interference can affect the public’s perception of police impartiality.
An inspection into activism and impartiality in policing
In a new report into impartiality and activism in policing, His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS) found that legislation and guidance currently don’t adequately define the boundary between the police’s operational independence and the appropriate exercise of democratic accountability and governance.
Inspectors found that all those responsible for following the Policing Protocol Order 2023 need more clearly defined guidance. For example, inspectors found that chief constables and police and crime commissioners (PCCs) still don’t always understand the delineation of their roles and responsibilities.
The inspectorate found other systemic problems, including a near-total absence of any definition, guidance, or judicial consideration of impartiality in respect of policing. It also said that the Police Regulations 2003 covering the impartiality duty and relevant guidance needed to be reviewed and updated.
Inspectors found that the police seek to act without fear or favour in difficult circumstances. But the guidance to support them has not kept pace with modern-day policing when having to navigate politicised or contentious issues. As a result, this can lead to officers misinterpreting and misrepresenting the impartiality duty. It can also lead to accusations of biased policing. Greater clarity is needed on what precisely the impartiality duty means and what it does and doesn’t cover.
Inspectors also found the legal interpretation of the Equality Act 2010 is now too complicated, particularly in respect of ‘belief’ as a protected characteristic, and the legal framework of what constitutes a belief. Forces urgently need a better and more consistent understanding of how the 2010 Act applies to modern and increasingly complex policing contexts.
HMICFRS has made 22 recommendations to chief constables, police forces and others. These include clarifying the impartiality duty and operational independence, reviewing and updating the Equality Act 2010, and updating policies on governance arrangements for non-crime hate incidents and police staff networks.
His Majesty’s Chief Inspector of Constabulary Andy Cooke QPM DL said:
“This has been one of the most challenging inspections we have carried out, with inspectors exploring complex legislation, regulations and relationships.
“It deals with policing’s sometimes difficult role in keeping the peace, meeting the needs of individuals or groups who have opposing views and simultaneously upholding everyone’s rights.
“The operational independence of chief constables is a cornerstone of policing in the UK. And the exercise of democratic accountability and governance is also a fundamental element of policing. Chief constables must be held to account for how efficiently and effectively they carry out their duties. There is a delicate balance to strike between these equally important concepts.
“In our inspection, we found that chief constables and PCCs don’t always understand the delineation of their roles and responsibilities. Chief officers also told us that they often experience what they believe to be improper pressure or interference from significant political figures. We found that overt attempts to influence operational policing challenge the police’s impartiality and could reduce public trust.
“It is clear that legislation and guidance have not kept pace with modern-day policing issues. We have set out some recommendations to provide the clarity needed for the police to be, and appear to be, impartial to keep the public’s trust and confidence.
“Alongside this, police chiefs, PCCs, mayors and senior politicians should pay close attention to the risk posed by improper political interference, whether actual or perceived.”
In September 2023, HMICFRS was commissioned by former Home Secretary Rt Hon Suella Braverman KC MP to inspect police involvement in politically contested matters.
As part of the inspection, several areas were considered. These included the police’s policies and decision-making; how officers are trained; how police deal with non-crime hate incidents; the police’s work with external advisory groups; and how effectively forces communicate with the public, particularly on contentious issues.
HMICFRS was due to publish this report in July 2024, but the announcement of a General Election led to a delay in reporting the findings.
Notes
- For further information, the HMICFRS Press Office can be contacted at 0300 071 6781 or HMICPressOffice@hmicfrs.gov.uk.
- In September 2023, the then Home Secretary commissioned HMICFRS to carry out an inspection of impartiality and activism in policing.
- As part of the investigation, HMICFRS:
- reviewed more than 4,000 documents;
- held interviews and focus groups with more than 400 officers, staff and members of other organisations;
- examined the records of 120 non-crime hate incidents;
- surveyed the police and the public, for which we received over 4,000 responses; and:
- analysed more than 857,000 police social media posts.
Original article link: https://hmicfrs.justiceinspectorates.gov.uk/news/news-feed/greater-clarity-on-definition-of-operational-independence-needed-to-maintain-police-impartiality/
