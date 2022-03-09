YPO
Greater Manchester Collaboration of Authorities
In June 2021, led by STAR procurement and Trafford Council on behalf of the Associate Members of the Greater Manchester Collaboration of Authorities, they issued an invitation to tender for Temporary Staffing Supply under the YPO framework lot 1, Managing Temporary Recruitment for Local Authorities.
Using a framework meant that suppliers would be able to respond to quality assessment questions and pricing evaluation to offer proposals for bespoke, innovative and flexible solutions to meet the collaboration’s strategic and operational needs.
The key challenge demonstrated by the available data across the collaboration was the agency worker demand being across multiple, diverse job categories and job roles. The collaboration, being on their 4th generation MSP, recognised that a one size fits all approach was limiting the collaboration’s ability to meet the varied agency worker demand.
Solution
Following the completion of the further competition, GMCA awarded the opportunity to Reed, who happened to be the incumbent MSP supplier.
Reed have been able to use the implementation period to further evolve the MSP solution that had been successful over the previous 4 years. The new Flexible Resource Marketplace solution adopted by GMCA will give them different routes to market to allow for alternative solutions meaning a model that is flexible and is not one size fits all.
Collaboration
The 16 members of the collaboration are: Blackpool Council, Blackburn with Darwen Council, Bolton Council, Bury Council, Greater Manchester Police, Greater Manchester Combined Authority, Oldham Council, Rochdale MBC, Salford City Council, Stockport MBC, Manchester City Council, Tameside Council, Transport for Greater Manchester, Trafford Council, Warrington Borough Council and Wigan Council.
Experience
Vicky Castle, GM Projects and Contracts Officer at Oldham Council yesterday said:
"The Managing Temporary and Permanent Recruitment framework made the whole tender process really quick and easy for us as a collaboration. The agencies on the framework are well versed in public authority requirements and the advice and support from YPO throughout the procurement process was invaluable, saving us a lot of time and effort."
