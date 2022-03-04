HM Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS)
|Printable version
Greater Manchester Police has made progress, but significant challenges remain
Greater Manchester Police has improved its performance in some areas, but overall it is not achieving the expected level of service, the police inspectorate has said.
Get the report
PEEL 2021/22 – An inspection of Greater Manchester Police
Her Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS) graded Greater Manchester Police’s performance across nine areas of policing and found the force was ‘adequate’ in one area, ‘requires improvement’ in five areas, and ‘inadequate’ in three areas.
The areas graded as ‘inadequate’ included how the force investigates crime and how it responds to the public.
However, the inspectorate acknowledged that Greater Manchester Police had made progress, including improving its crime recording so that it is now properly recording a substantial majority of the crimes reported by the public.
Her Majesty’s Inspector of Constabulary Andy Cooke yesterday said:
“Greater Manchester Police has faced immense challenges, but I am pleased with the progress the force has made in the short period of time since it published its new action plan, back in September last year.
“However, Greater Manchester Police is still falling short of the level of service both the inspectorate and the public expect. I am particularly concerned about how the force investigates crime, its insufficient understanding of demand, and how it supports its workforce. We have made several recommendations for the force to make improvements in these areas.
“The challenges facing Greater Manchester Police should not be underestimated, but I am optimistic that the trajectory and pace of improvement will continue this year. We will continue to closely monitor the force’s progress.”
Get the report
PEEL 2021/22 – An inspection of Greater Manchester Police
Notes
- In 2014, we introduced our police effectiveness, efficiency and legitimacy (PEEL) inspections, which assess the performance of all 43 police forces in England and Wales. Since then, we have been continuously adapting our approach and this year has seen the most significant changes yet.
- We are moving to a more intelligence-led, continual assessment approach, rather than the annual PEEL inspections we used in previous years. We have also changed our approach to graded judgments. We now assess forces against the characteristics of good performance, and we more clearly link our judgments to causes of concern and areas for improvement.
- We have also expanded our previous four-tier system of judgments to five tiers. As a result, we can state more precisely where we consider improvement is needed and highlight more effectively the best ways of doing things.
- However, these changes mean that it isn’t possible to make direct comparisons between the grades awarded this year with those from previous PEEL inspections. A reduction in grade, particularly from good to adequate, does not necessarily mean that there has been a reduction in performance, unless we say so in the report.
- More information about the new PEEL assessment framework 2021/22 is available on our website.
- For further information, please contact the HMICFRS Press Office on 07836 217 729 or HMICPressOffice@hmicfrs.gov.uk.
Original article link: https://www.justiceinspectorates.gov.uk/hmicfrs/news/news-feed/greater-manchester-police-has-made-progress-but-significant-challenges-remain/
Latest News from
HM Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS)
Criminal justice system continues to fail rape victims25/02/2022 15:20:00
The criminal justice system (CJS) is failing victims of rape, and widespread reform is needed to build trust and secure justice, a new report has found.
Joint targeted area inspection of the multi-agency response to children's services in Solihull21/02/2022 15:20:00
Today, Ofsted published a report with findings from a joint inspection of multi-agency response to children’s services in Solihull. The inspection was undertaken by HMICFRS, Ofsted, the Care Quality Commission and HMI Probation.
Warwickshire Police’s custody services need improvement10/02/2022 11:10:00
Warwickshire Police has improved its oversight of its custody services, but further changes are needed, a new report has found.
Surrey Police's custody services have improved, but further changes are needed03/02/2022 11:10:00
Surrey Police has improved its custody services, but further changes are needed to maintain privacy and dignity for detainees when receiving health care, a new report has found.
Value for Money profiles 202128/01/2022 15:20:00
HMICFRS has published the latest Value for Money profiles, which provide comparative data on a wide range of policing activities for each police force in England and Wales.
Durham Constabulary has improved child protection, but more work is needed14/01/2022 15:20:00
Durham Constabulary has improved the way it protects vulnerable children, but further changes are needed to help keep them safe, a new report has found.
Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service performing below expected standard13/01/2022 15:20:00
Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service is performing below the expected standard and needs to make improvements, a new report has found.
Chief Inspector: Fire and Rescue Services are improving, but more change is urgently required17/12/2021 15:20:00
Fire and rescue services in England have made improvements in some areas, but more change is urgently required, a new report has found.