Greater Manchester Police has made progress, but significant challenges remain

Greater Manchester Police has improved its performance in some areas, but overall it is not achieving the expected level of service, the police inspectorate has said.

Get the report

PEEL 2021/22 – An inspection of Greater Manchester Police

Her Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS) graded Greater Manchester Police’s performance across nine areas of policing and found the force was ‘adequate’ in one area, ‘requires improvement’ in five areas, and ‘inadequate’ in three areas.

The areas graded as ‘inadequate’ included how the force investigates crime and how it responds to the public.

However, the inspectorate acknowledged that Greater Manchester Police had made progress, including improving its crime recording so that it is now properly recording a substantial majority of the crimes reported by the public.

Her Majesty’s Inspector of Constabulary Andy Cooke yesterday said:

“Greater Manchester Police has faced immense challenges, but I am pleased with the progress the force has made in the short period of time since it published its new action plan, back in September last year. “However, Greater Manchester Police is still falling short of the level of service both the inspectorate and the public expect. I am particularly concerned about how the force investigates crime, its insufficient understanding of demand, and how it supports its workforce. We have made several recommendations for the force to make improvements in these areas. “The challenges facing Greater Manchester Police should not be underestimated, but I am optimistic that the trajectory and pace of improvement will continue this year. We will continue to closely monitor the force’s progress.”

