Greater Manchester Police has made significant improvements, but further changes needed

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) has made significant improvements since its last inspection, but the force still needs to improve its management of offenders and suspects, the police inspectorate has said.

Get the report

PEEL 2023-25: An inspection of Greater Manchester Police

His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS) graded GMP’s performance across eight areas of policing and found the force was good in two areas, adequate in five areas and requires improvement in one area.

HMICFRS said the force works well with partners on prevention initiatives to tackle crime and antisocial behaviour. The inspectorate also found that GMP carried out a review of its neighbourhood policing model, which included consultation with communities, to improve visibility of the force within the community.

However, HMICFRS said the force needs to review how it monitors its requirement to visit registered sex offenders to make sure it quickly manages risk. It also said that the force should ensure it consistently achieves acceptable outcomes for victims of crime.

His Majesty’s Inspector of Constabulary Michelle Skeer recently said:

“I am pleased with some aspects of Greater Manchester Police’s performance in keeping people safe, reducing crime and providing victims with an effective service. The force has made significant improvements since we last inspected in 2021, but it recognises that there is still work to do. “Our last inspection identified Greater Manchester Police’s positive changes and long-term plans. I am pleased that those plans have continued to help the force improve the service it provides to the public. Its leadership, governance and performance processes have increased both the productivity and proactivity of its officers. “While there are still areas in which Greater Manchester Police needs to do better, I am optimistic that the force’s leadership and management will continue to provide further improvements.”

Get the report

PEEL 2023-25: An inspection of Greater Manchester Police

Notes