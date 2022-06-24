Greater Manchester Police officer charged with assault

A Greater Manchester Police (GMP) officer is due to make his first appearance in court charged with two counts of assault by beating, following an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

The charges relate to a domestic incident that the officer was called out to on 18 November 2021. It is alleged PC Paul Cleasby assaulted a man at the property. A second assault charge relates to PC Cleasby allegedly causing injury to a child during the interaction.

On conclusion of our investigation, in April 2022, we referred the matter to the Crown Prosecution Service, which authorised the charges.

PC Cleasby is due to appear at Liverpool Magistrates Court on Wednesday 22 June.