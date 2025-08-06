Greater Manchester Police officer charged with causing serious injury by dangerous driving

A Greater Manchester Police (GMP) officer has been charged with causing serious injury by dangerous driving, following an Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigation.

We began an investigation after we received a mandatory referral from the force relating to the collision in which a pedestrian sustained serious injuries, which occurred in Rochdale on 19 November 2023.

We established that the officer, PC Sam Lockley, 34, was driving a marked police vehicle and attempted to stop a suspected drunk driver on Drake Street. A short pursuit commenced lasting approximately a minute when the police vehicle collided with a pedestrian on the footpath of Rochdale Road at approximately 3.30am. The pedestrian suffered serious injuries as a result of the collision and has received extensive medical treatment since.

At the end of our investigation we referred our report to the Crown Prosecution Service in April 2025, who subsequently decided to bring the charge last month.

PC Lockley is due before Liverpool Magistrates Court today (Wednesday 6 August).