Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
|Printable version
Greater Manchester Police officer charged with conspiracy to pervert the course of justice and possession of Class C drug
A Greater Manchester Police officer is due to appear in court this week charged with two offences, following a directed Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigation.
PC Omair Shah, 25, will appear at Liverpool and Knowsley Magistrates Court on Friday 28 March charged with conspiracy to pervert the course of justice and possession of nitrous oxide for wrongful inhalation.
The charges relate to allegations PC Shah in January 2024 was in possession of nitrous oxide, a controlled Class C drug, with the intention of wrongfully inhaling it. It’s also alleged the officer intentionally perverted the course of public justice between January 2024 and March 2024 by conspiring with a family member to provide a false alibi statement for him during the course of the investigation into the illegal possession of nitrous oxide.
On conclusion of the investigation in June 2024, which was carried out by the force’s Anti-Corruption Unit under our direction, a file of evidence was referred to the Crown Prosecution Service, which authorised the charges last month.
Original article link: https://www.policeconduct.gov.uk/news/greater-manchester-police-officer-charged-conspiracy-pervert-course-justice-and-possession
Latest News from
Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
Man killed in collision with police car in Birmingham is named26/03/2025 09:10:00
A man who died after he was struck by a West Midlands Police (WMP) car responding to a 999 call in Birmingham has been named as Roger Bagnall.
IOPC investigation finds no indication of misconduct for Met officers in Chelsea Bridge Taser incident25/03/2025 16:20:00
An Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigation into the actions of two Met officers during an incident where a man was Tasered before he fell off Chelsea Bridge and died, has found no indication that the officers’ actions may have breached the police standards of professional behaviour or amounted to a criminal offence.
Former Sussex Police officer jailed for conspiracy to pervert the course of justice and fraud offences25/03/2025 09:10:00
A former Sussex Police officer recently (Friday 21 March) been sentenced to 38 months' imprisonment at Guildford Crown Court after admitting a number of serious offences following an investigation directed by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).
Greater Manchester Police officer charged with causing death by dangerous driving11/03/2025 09:10:00
A Greater Manchester Police (GMP) officer is facing a charge of causing death by dangerous driving following an Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigation.
Former Merseyside Police officer cleared of sexual assault10/03/2025 12:25:00
A former detective constable has been found not guilty of sexual assault following a trial at Chester Crown Court.
Gross misconduct proven against former Bedfordshire Police officer06/03/2025 09:20:00
A former Bedfordshire Police officer who failed to take adequate steps to safeguard a woman after concerns were raised for her welfare, would have been dismissed for gross misconduct had he not already resigned, a disciplinary panel has found.
IOPC investigation finds South Wales Police treated man appropriately prior to death in custody05/03/2025 14:20:00
An Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigation found South Wales Police officers dealt with a man, who died after being taken into custody, in line with policies and procedures.
Cambridgeshire officer in court on data protection charge04/03/2025 09:10:00
A Cambridgeshire Constabulary officer is due to appear in court this week charged with a data protection offence, following our investigation.
Investigation into fatal shooting in Swindon finds police use of force was appropriate03/03/2025 11:10:00
An investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) into the fatal police shooting of a man in Swindon found that a firearms officer’s use of force during the incident was appropriate in the circumstances.