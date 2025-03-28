Greater Manchester Police officer charged with conspiracy to pervert the course of justice and possession of Class C drug

A Greater Manchester Police officer is due to appear in court this week charged with two offences, following a directed Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigation.

PC Omair Shah, 25, will appear at Liverpool and Knowsley Magistrates Court on Friday 28 March charged with conspiracy to pervert the course of justice and possession of nitrous oxide for wrongful inhalation.

The charges relate to allegations PC Shah in January 2024 was in possession of nitrous oxide, a controlled Class C drug, with the intention of wrongfully inhaling it. It’s also alleged the officer intentionally perverted the course of public justice between January 2024 and March 2024 by conspiring with a family member to provide a false alibi statement for him during the course of the investigation into the illegal possession of nitrous oxide.

On conclusion of the investigation in June 2024, which was carried out by the force’s Anti-Corruption Unit under our direction, a file of evidence was referred to the Crown Prosecution Service, which authorised the charges last month.