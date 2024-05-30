Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
Greater Manchester Police officer charged with misconduct in public office
A Greater Manchester Police officer is due to make her first appearance in court charged with misconduct in public office and assisting a criminal offence, following a directed Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigation.
PC Choni Kenny, who is based in GMP's City of Manchester district, is alleged to have accessed and passed police information and intelligence to members of the public. She is also alleged to have overlooked criminality which she had a duty to report during the course of her duties between April 2021 and June 2023. She was arrested on 21 June 2023 and has been suspended since.
On conclusion of the investigation, carried out by Greater Manchester Police’s Anti-Corruption Unit, under our direction and control, a file of evidence was referred to the Crown Prosecution Service, who authorised the charges.
Kenny is due to appear before Liverpool Magistrates Court on Friday 31 May.
