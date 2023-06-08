Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
|Printable version
Greater Manchester Police officer convicted of unauthorised access to computer material
A Police Community Support Officer (PCSO) accused of unauthorised access to computer material following an Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigation has been found guilty following a trial at Preston Crown Court.
PCSO Mark Turner, of Greater Manchester Police (GMP), denied the charge under section 1 of the Computer Misuse Act 1990.
We independently investigated the 38-year-old’s contact with three women he met in the course of his duties. This followed a referral from GMP in January 2020.
On conclusion of the investigation in March 2020, we referred a file of evidence to the Crown Prosecution Service, which authorised charges in October 2020.
We found evidence that one of the women he was in contact with asked for information about a domestic incident, which she was not involved in, and that PCSO Turner accessed the relevant log. When interviewed by IOPC investigators, he argued he had a policing purpose for doing so. However, our investigation found no evidence of any legitimate purpose for his actions.
Following the guilty verdict returned yesterday (7 June) at Preston Crown Court, Turner was ordered to pay a £2,000 fine and £2,000 costs by the court.
IOPC Regional Director Catherine Bates yesterday said:
“Despite claiming otherwise, PCSO Turner had no justification for accessing information about a police incident after being asked by a member of the public for ‘insider info’. As the judge remarked, the evidence against him was overwhelming and yet he continued to insist he had done nothing wrong.
“His lack of judgement and professionalism was a serious breach of the trust placed in the police by the public. Our investigation ensured he was held accountable for his actions and he now has a criminal record as a result.
“Our investigation also found PCSO Turner should face a gross misconduct hearing in relation to his contact with two women, which is a matter for GMP to arrange.”
On conclusion of our investigation, we found PCSO Turner had a case to answer for gross misconduct for alleged breaches of the police staff standards of professional behaviour with respect to discreditable conduct, confidentiality and work and responsibilities.
Original article link: https://www.policeconduct.gov.uk/news/greater-manchester-police-officer-convicted-unauthorised-access-computer-material
Latest News from
Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
Criminal investigation underway relating to fatal Earl's Court collison involving Met Police motorcyclist07/06/2023 11:20:00
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is criminally investigating the actions of a Metropolitan Police Service (MPS) officer who was involved in a fatal motorcycle collision with a pedestrian in Earl’s Court on 10 May.
Met Police officer charged with assault by beating relating to arrest of man in Romford06/06/2023 09:10:00
A Metropolitan Police Service (MPS) officer is due in court today to face a charge of assault by beating relating to the arrest of a man in Romford, east London in November 2022.
South Yorkshire Police officer dismissed after sharing images of detainees via WhatsApp05/06/2023 12:25:00
A South Yorkshire Police officer has been dismissed without notice following an Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigation into operational images being shared without any policing purpose.
Learning for Greater Manchester Police after missed opportunity in search for missing man01/06/2023 12:25:00
An Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigation into Greater Manchester Police’s (GMP) search for a missing man in Wythenshawe identified learning to improve GMP’s response to missing person investigations in the future.
Referral being made to CPS following Peacehaven fatal road collision involving Sussex Police01/06/2023 10:25:00
We are referring a file of evidence to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) to consider charges against two Sussex Police officers relating to the death of Arthur Hölscher-Ermert.
Former West Yorkshire Police officer charged with misconduct in public office31/05/2023 16:15:00
A former West Yorkshire Police officer is due to make his first appearance in court charged with three counts of misconduct in public office, following an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).
Former West Mercia Police officer charged with misconduct in public office31/05/2023 13:10:00
A former West Mercia Police officer has been charged with misconduct in public office, following an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).
IOPC launches investigation after road collision in Lancaster30/05/2023 13:25:00
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) last night declared an independent investigation following a serious collision in Lancaster. Our investigation will look at the actions of Lancashire Constabulary officers, prior to the collision.