Greater Manchester Police officer demoted after investigation following death of man in Wigan

A Greater Manchester Police sergeant has been demoted following an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) into police contact with a man who died in Wigan.

Gareth Roper, 35, died after being hit by a vehicle on Lily Lane, in Bamfurlong, in the early hours of 1 January 2022.

Police had earlier arrested Mr Roper at his home for breach of the peace and drove him almost four miles away before leaving him to walk back with no shoes, socks, mobile phone or money.

Following a seven-day hearing, the panel found Sgt David Wood breached the police professional standards of behaviour relating to authority, respect and courtesy; duties and responsibilities; orders and instructions; and discreditable conduct. It ruled this amounted to gross misconduct and he was demoted to the rank of PC.

The panel also found misconduct against a former sergeant and two PCs involved in the arrest. As the former sergeant is no longer serving, and the highest sanction for misconduct is a final written warning, they will face no further action. The two PCs will undergo reflective practice aimed at improving their performance in future.

IOPC director Amanda Rowe said: “Our thoughts and sympathies remain with Mr Roper’s family and loved ones following this tragic incident.

“Police have a duty of care towards those in their custody and the panel’s findings make it clear that the actions of those involved in Mr Roper’s arrest fell short.

“Our thorough investigation, carried out independently of the police, has ensured those involved have been held accountable. Our findings were also shared with the coroner to assist with the coronial process.

“None of this will erase the suffering of Mr Roper’s loved ones, but I hope this goes some way to helping them get closure.”

Our independent investigation, which concluded in December 2022, looked at the actions and decision-making of the officers involved, as well as their treatment of Mr Roper.

We interviewed the four officers under criminal caution and reviewed body-worn video and CCTV footage, as well as the relevant force policies and guidance.

Our enquiries found that while dealing with Mr Roper in his home, where his six children were present, Sgt Wood referred to him using derogatory and offensive language.

After being arrested, Mr Roper was transported to Platt Bridge in a police van at approximately 3.50am, where he was then de-arrested.

After exiting the police van, Mr Roper was stood wearing only his boxer shorts with all four officers. His clothing, which had earlier been handed to officers by a relative, was left on the road close to his feet. He had no coat with him. CCTV then showed the police van and car drive off from Mr Roper.

At approximately 4.16am a taxi driver noticed Mr Roper lying in the road. Inquiries found he had been hit by a vehicle and sadly died from his injuries.

On conclusion of our investigation in 2022, we passed a file of evidence to the Crown Prosecution Service to consider possible charges. No charges were brought.