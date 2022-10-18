Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
|Printable version
Greater Manchester Police officer found not guilty of assault
A Greater Manchester Police officer has been found not guilty of two counts of assault, following an Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigation.
PC Paul Cleasby had been charged with assault by beating but was found not guilty recently (14 October 2022) following a three-day trial at Liverpool Magistrates Court.
Our investigation, which concluded in April 2022, followed a complaint referral from the force. The officer, who had been deployed to a domestic incident on 18 November 2021, was accused of assaulting a man at the property and causing injury to a child.
During the course of our investigation, we examined body worn video footage and took statements from the complainants and police officers who were present. We interviewed the officer under criminal caution and at the end of our investigation, a file was referred to the Crown Prosecution Service who authorised the charge.
IOPC Director of Major Investigations Steve Noonan recently said:
“It was important for the matters to be independently and thoroughly investigated and it was right it was heard in open court which provides the transparency that is vital for public confidence in policing and in the complaints system.
“Once our investigation has concluded, where necessary we present our findings to the Crown Prosecution Service who then decide whether to authorise a charge or not.”
Our investigation also concluded that PC Cleasby has a case to answer for gross misconduct for breaches of the police standards of professional behaviour in respect of authority, respect and courtesy, orders and instructions, use of force, honestly and integrity and equality and diversity.
Now the trial is concluded we will be liaising with Greater Manchester Police about next steps regarding any potential disciplinary proceedings.
Original article link: https://www.policeconduct.gov.uk/news/greater-manchester-police-officer-found-not-guilty-assault
Latest News from
Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
Update following fatal police shooting in Derby14/10/2022 12:25:00
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is progressing its investigation into the fatal police shooting of a man outside Ascot Drive police station in Derby last Friday (7 October).
Two Met Police officers charged following IOPC investigation into fatal Brixton collision12/10/2022 09:10:00
Two Metropolitan Police Service (MPS) officers will appear in court next week charged with driving offences following an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) relating to the death of a pedestrian in south London in June 2021.
Investigation begun into fatal police shooting in Derby11/10/2022 09:10:00
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is independently investigating a fatal police shooting outside Ascot Drive police station in Derby recently (Friday).
Investigation following death of man in Hertfordshire10/10/2022 14:10:00
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has begun an investigation following the death of man in Hertfordshire recently (08 October 2022).
Former Merseyside officer would have been dismissed for striking man10/10/2022 13:38:00
A former Merseyside Police officer accused of punching a man would have been dismissed without notice if he had not already resigned.
Officers under investigation over offensive WhatsApp messages10/10/2022 11:43:00
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has started a criminal investigation into the conduct of six serving and one former police officer linked to messages shared in a WhatsApp group.
Former Cambridgeshire Police officer would have been dismissed for abusing his position with vulnerable women10/10/2022 09:10:00
A former Cambridgeshire Police officer would have been dismissed from the force without notice for abusing his position for a sexual purpose had he still been serving, a misconduct panel found recently (06 October 2022).
Investigation finds force used by police prior to man’s death in Derbyshire was reasonable07/10/2022 12:25:00
An investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) into Derbyshire Constabulary’s contact with a man who died shortly after he was detained during the execution of a search warrant found that the force used by officers was reasonable in the circumstances.