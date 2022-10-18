Greater Manchester Police officer found not guilty of assault

A Greater Manchester Police officer has been found not guilty of two counts of assault, following an Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigation.

PC Paul Cleasby had been charged with assault by beating but was found not guilty recently (14 October 2022) following a three-day trial at Liverpool Magistrates Court.

Our investigation, which concluded in April 2022, followed a complaint referral from the force. The officer, who had been deployed to a domestic incident on 18 November 2021, was accused of assaulting a man at the property and causing injury to a child.

During the course of our investigation, we examined body worn video footage and took statements from the complainants and police officers who were present. We interviewed the officer under criminal caution and at the end of our investigation, a file was referred to the Crown Prosecution Service who authorised the charge.

IOPC Director of Major Investigations Steve Noonan recently said:

“It was important for the matters to be independently and thoroughly investigated and it was right it was heard in open court which provides the transparency that is vital for public confidence in policing and in the complaints system. “Once our investigation has concluded, where necessary we present our findings to the Crown Prosecution Service who then decide whether to authorise a charge or not.”

Our investigation also concluded that PC Cleasby has a case to answer for gross misconduct for breaches of the police standards of professional behaviour in respect of authority, respect and courtesy, orders and instructions, use of force, honestly and integrity and equality and diversity.

Now the trial is concluded we will be liaising with Greater Manchester Police about next steps regarding any potential disciplinary proceedings.