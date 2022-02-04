Greater Manchester Police officer given written warning after misconduct case was proven

A Greater Manchester Police (GMP) officer has received a written warning for his use of CS Spray during the arrest of a 13-year-old, following an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

Our investigation lasted five months and followed the referral by the force of a complaint from the child’s father in August 2020.

The officer faced a misconduct meeting this week, where he was found to have breached the standards of professional behaviour in relation to his use of force.

Our investigation found that two officers in an unmarked police vehicle in the Moss Side area of Manchester reported seeing the boy in a park involved in what they suspected was an exchange of drugs. After seeing the officers, the boy ran off.

After officers caught up with the boy and made two failed attempts to stop and search him, one of the officers ran after him and used CS spray in the child’s face as he turned his head to look back while continuing to run away.

During our investigation, which concluded in December 2020, we obtained witness statements, conducted interviews, viewed body worn video footage and analysed GMP’s policies and procedures. We found the officer had a case to answer for misconduct and the force arranged disciplinary proceedings.

IOPC Regional Director Amanda Rowe yesterday said: