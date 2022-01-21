Greater Manchester Police officer guilty of misconduct in public office over relationship with vulnerable victim of crime

A Greater Manchester Police officer who formed an inappropriate relationship with a vulnerable woman has been found guilty of misconduct in public office and attempting to pervert the course of justice.

Following an Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigation into his involvement with the woman, who he met after she reported a crime against her to police, PC Simon Rose was yesterday convicted at Liverpool Crown Court.

We received a mandatory conduct referral from the force in October 2019 and began an independent investigation, which concluded in October 2020.

Investigators interviewed PC Rose and obtained statements from witnesses, including colleagues and the woman, as well as analysing mobile phone evidence.

PC Rose, 47, first met the woman in 2012 after she reported a crime to police. He admitted forming a professional and friendly relationship with her but denied it was ever inappropriate. We found evidence that the relationship was ongoing in 2019, when he was required to attend her address in a professional capacity.

We obtained evidence he asked colleagues to avoid looking for evidence or overlook any evidence they may find during a search of the property.

On completion of our investigation, we referred it to the Crown Prosecution Service, which authorised the charges against PC Rose.

Following a trial lasting nine days, he was found guilty of misconduct in public office and attempting to pervert the course of justice and will be sentenced on 4 April.

IOPC Regional Director Amanda Rowe yesterday said:

“PC Rose took advantage of a woman he knew to be vulnerable and his actions have absolutely no place in policing. “His subsequent efforts to cover up his behaviour show that he knew what he had done was unacceptable. This abuse of trust seriously risked undermining public confidence in the police and we welcome the jury’s decision. “We now await the outcome of disciplinary proceedings, which will be arranged by the force.”

Following the investigation, we found PC Rose had a case to answer for gross misconduct for breaching the standards of professional behaviour for: honesty and integrity; authority, respect and courtesy; orders and instructions; and conduct.