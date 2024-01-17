Greater Manchester Police officer in court accused of sexual assault

A Greater Manchester Police officer charged with sexually assaulting a child under 13 and misconduct in public office has made his first appearance at Liverpool Crown Court.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is directing an investigation, carried out by GMP’s Professional Standards Directorate, following referrals from the force relating to the conduct of PC Dean Dempster, 34.

He was arrested by GMP officers on 30 December in relation to the alleged incident on 29 December. The matter was subsequently referred to the IOPC.

In order to make use of specialist resources available to GMP, we determined the force should carry out the investigation under IOPC direction. Given the severity of the allegation, this ensures independent oversight of the investigation.

Dempster was remanded in custody ahead of his next court appearance on 23 February.