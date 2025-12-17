Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
Greater Manchester Police officer in court on misconduct in public office charge
A Greater Manchester Police (GMP) officer is due to appear in court charged with misconduct in public office following an Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigation.
PC Dyllan Powell, 30, is alleged to have provided false information to a custody sergeant which led to a member of the public being charged with an offence on 17 February 2024.
Following a referral from the force in February 2024 we began an independent investigation which concluded in April 2025. A file was submitted to the Crown Prosecution Service which reviewed the evidence and authorised the charge in October.
PC Powell is due to appear at Leeds Crown Court today, Wednesday 17 December.
Original article link: https://www.policeconduct.gov.uk/news/greater-manchester-police-officer-court-misconduct-public-office-charge
