Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
|Printable version
Greater Manchester Police officer sent inappropriate messages to vulnerable woman
A Greater Manchester Police officer who abused his position for a sexual purpose has been dismissed without notice following an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).
An accelerated misconduct hearing, arranged by GMP, recently (19 September) found the case against PC Robert Whitehead, who was based in Ashton, was proven at the level of gross misconduct.
Our independent investigation began in November 2022, when we received a referral from the force regarding messages exchanged between PC Whitehead and a vulnerable woman he met in the course of his duties. On 15 November, IOPC investigators, assisted by GMP officers, arrested PC Whitehead on suspicion of misconduct in public office and improper use of police powers.
He was interviewed under criminal caution, and we also reviewed messages on the woman’s phone.
The evidence showed PC Whitehead met the woman after she was reported missing from home and taking part in the police effort to locate her.
A short time later he began exchanging messages, first from his GMP-issued mobile phone and then from his personal device. Analysis showed these messages were sent while he was both on and off-duty.
Many of the messages were signed with an ‘x’ and some were flirtatious in nature. PC Whitehead received inappropriate messages and images which he did not discourage, nor did he report the contact to management.
PC Whitehead made a number of comments about the woman’s appearance. At one point he asked where she was, seemingly for the purpose of arranging to meet her, although there was no evidence they met up in the short time they were in contact.
He also sent a message telling the woman to delete their conversations, saying she would “get in bother” if she didn’t.
On conclusion of our investigation in May 2023, we informed GMP we had identified incontrovertible evidence of PC Whitehead’s conduct that was likely to amount to gross misconduct. The force agreed and made arrangements for an accelerated misconduct hearing, which took place yesterday.
At the hearing, he was found to have breached the police standards of professional behaviour with respect to: honesty and integrity; authority, respect and courtesy; and discreditable conduct. He was dismissed without notice and added to the College of Policing’s Barred List, banning him from working in policing in future.
At the end of our investigation, we referred a file of evidence to the Crown Prosecution Service, which decided not to authorise any criminal charges.
IOPC Regional Director Catherine Bates yesterday said:
“When officers abuse their position for a sexual purpose this is a form of serious corruption, which has absolutely no place in policing.
“PC Whitehead was well aware of the woman’s vulnerability yet rather than helping her, he tried to exploit the situation for his own sexual gratification. His attempts to cover up this appalling behaviour show he was well aware his communication with the woman had gone far beyond acceptable, professional contact.
“Thanks to the prompt referral from GMP, and swift response of IOPC investigators, we were able to stop this contact before it escalated any further. The resulting investigation has ensured PC Whitehead was held accountable for his actions and I welcome today’s outcome.”
Original article link: https://www.policeconduct.gov.uk/news/greater-manchester-police-officer-sent-inappropriate-messages-vulnerable-woman
Latest News from
Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
Former Met officer charged in corruption investigation20/09/2023 10:20:00
A former Metropolitan Police Service (MPS) officer will appear in court this week following an Independent Office for Police Conduct directed investigation into corruption allegations.
Ex-West Mercia Police officer would have been dismissed for inappropriate relationship19/09/2023 16:20:00
A former West Mercia Police officer would have been dismissed without notice had he still been serving, a police disciplinary panel ruled yesterday (Monday 18 September), following an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).
Merseyside Police officer who had sex on duty guilty of misconduct in public office19/09/2023 09:10:00
A Merseyside Police officer investigated by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) following allegations he abused his position for a sexual purpose has been convicted of misconduct in public office (MIPO) and computer misuse offences.
Independent investigation begins following wrongful conviction of Andrew Malkinson18/09/2023 12:25:00
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has begun an investigation as a result of its review into the way Greater Manchester Police handled complaints from Andrew Malkinson’s legal team.
Investigation concludes into the death of Marcel Wochna15/09/2023 12:25:00
An Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigation has found Hampshire Constabulary officers who attempted to detain a teenager before he jumped in a river and later died, acted appropriately.
IOPC appeals for relatives of man who died in Peckham balcony fall incident15/09/2023 11:20:00
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is appealing to the public in an attempt to identify any relatives of a man who died on 12 April 2023 after falling from a balcony in Peckham, south London, during an incident involving the Metropolitan Police Service (MPS).
IOPC calls for review of police strip search powers following Child Q investigation14/09/2023 15:25:00
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is calling for a substantial review of policing powers under the laws relating to the strip searches of children, to improve safeguarding and prioritise the welfare of minors.
Kent Police officer sacked over relationship with rape victim13/09/2023 09:10:00
A Kent Police officer has been dismissed without notice after gross misconduct was found proven at a disciplinary hearing, following an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).