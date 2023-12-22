Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
|Printable version
Greater Manchester Police officer under investigation following road traffic collision in Rochdale
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is criminally investigating a Greater Manchester Police (GMP) officer due to their involvement in a road traffic collision with a pedestrian in Rochdale, Greater Manchester, on 19 November.
We can confirm that the pedestrian, 38, sustained serious injuries in the collision, which occurred on Rochdale Road at approximately 3.30am. Officers provided medical assistance to the man and was taken to hospital by paramedics.
The officer, who is a police constable, has been advised that they are under criminal investigation for the potential offences of causing serious injury by dangerous driving or causing serious injury by careless driving, or careless driving, or dangerous driving. They are also being investigated for potential gross misconduct.
Our independent investigation began following a mandatory referral from the force on the day of the incident. Investigators attended the scene and the post incident procedures, and we secured CCTV footage and police radio transmissions, which have been reviewed.
We have established that the officer driving a marked police vehicle attempted to stop a suspected drunk driver on Drake Street. A short pursuit commenced lasting approximately a minute when the police vehicle collided with a pedestrian on the footpath of Rochdale Road.
IOPC Regional Director Catherine Bates said: “My sympathies remain with the man, who sustained serious injuries, and all those affected by the incident last month. We have met with the man’s family to explain our role and we will keep them updated as our investigation progresses.
“While our investigation is in its early stages, we have found an indication that a criminal offence may have been committed.
“We will continue to investigate the actions and decision-making of the officer during the pursuit and at the end of our investigation, we will then decide whether to refer the matter to the Crown Prosecution Service for a charging decision and decide whether the officer should face disciplinary proceedings.”
As part of our investigation, we have reviewed the initial accounts by the police driver and police operator in the car, we have reviewed body worn video footage of officers who arrived after the collision, and we have reviewed the police incident and scene log. We have attended the manual examination of the police car by collision investigators. We will also obtain a further witness account from the police operator involved in the incident, and the officer driving the vehicle will be interviewed under criminal caution in due course.
Original article link: https://www.policeconduct.gov.uk/news/greater-manchester-police-officer-under-investigation-following-road-traffic-collision
Latest News from
Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
Former Cumbria Constabulary officer would have been dismissed over inappropriate relationship with victim of crime22/12/2023 15:15:00
A former Cumbria Constabulary officer who lied to his sergeant about visiting a woman he had formed an inappropriate relationship with has been barred from working in policing following an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).
IOPC investigation after man dies in collision with police van in Nottingham22/12/2023 11:05:00
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has started an investigation into Nottinghamshire Police’s involvement in a fatal road collision.
Met officer won't face further proceedings following Streatham collision investigation18/12/2023 10:20:00
The Independent Office for Police Conduct has decided that Metropolitan Police Service (MPS) officer Paul Fisher will not face misconduct or performance proceedings, following the conclusion of criminal proceedings where he was cleared of dangerous driving.
Four in five misconduct cases found proven following IOPC investigations08/12/2023 13:05:00
Almost 100 police officers and staff faced disciplinary or criminal proceedings as a result of an Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigation in 2022/23, a new report shows.
Sussex officer in court over Peacehaven road traffic death06/12/2023 16:05:00
A Sussex Police officer is due in court following our investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of 27-year-old Arthur Hölscher-Ermert in Peacehaven on the evening of 30 April 2022. Mr Hölscher-Ermert died after he was struck by a Sussex Police car.
Met officer cleared of dangerous driving following Streatham collision28/11/2023 09:10:00
A Metropolitan Police Service (MPS) officer has been cleared of dangerous driving after crashing into three vehicles while en route to a terrorist incident in south London in February 2020.
Lincolnshire Police officers acted appropriately during detention of man at Grantham who later died27/11/2023 16:20:00
An Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigation has found Lincolnshire Police officers acted appropriately during the arrest and detention of a man who died in hospital soon after collapsing while in custody at Grantham.
Investigation underway into fatal Met Police shooting in Dagenham27/11/2023 12:25:00
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is investigating the circumstances of a fatal police shooting in Dagenham, east London recently (24 November 2023).
North Yorkshire Police Community Support Officer to appear in court charged with conducting unauthorised police systems searches16/11/2023 10:20:00
A Police Community Support Officer (PCSO) is due to make their first appearance at court following a directed Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigation into computer misuse allegations.