Greater Manchester Police removed from enhanced monitoring
Greater Manchester Police has made improvements and has therefore been removed from an enhanced level of monitoring by the police inspectorate.
His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS) continuously monitors the performance of all police forces in England and Wales.
The monitoring process consists of two stages: Scan and Engage. All police forces are in the Scan phase by default, but may be escalated to Engage. Greater Manchester Police was moved into the Engage phase in December 2020.
His Majesty’s Chief Inspector of Constabulary has decided to remove Greater Manchester Police from Engage because it has made several improvements, including:
- responding appropriately to the public and vulnerable people, including answering calls more quickly;
- better understanding its performance and the capability and capacity of its workforce, and providing better support for officers and staff;
- halving the number of open investigations, giving officers more time to focus on bringing offenders to justice; and
- more accurately recording crime.
His Majesty’s Chief Inspector of Constabulary Andy Cooke recently said:
“I am pleased with the progress that Greater Manchester Police has made so far. Whilst there is still more to do, I have decided to remove the force from our enhanced level of monitoring, known as Engage, and return it to routine monitoring.
“I am reassured by the plans Greater Manchester Police has in place to continue making improvements. The force will be inspected again during 2023, when we will assess its progress to make sure the people of Manchester are getting the service they deserve from their police force.”
Notes
- For further information, please email HMICPressOffice@hmicfrs.gov.uk (e-mail address) or call us on 0300 071 6781.
- More information about the HMICFRS monitoring process can be found on our website.
