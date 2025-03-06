Ministry of Justice
|Printable version
Greater protection for domestic abuse victims in Cleveland
- Also published by:
- Home Office
Victims in Cleveland will be better protected from domestic abusers following the expansion of Domestic Abuse Protection Orders (DAPOs).
- Clamp down on domestic abuse extended to Cleveland
- Hundreds more victims to benefit from stronger protections from cowardly abusers
- Government reiterates mission to halve violence against women and girls in a decade
Victims and their friends, families or support workers in the area can now apply for a DAPO at Teesside Combined Court Centre as of yesterday (5 March). Police can also apply on their behalf for protection against abusers.
DAPOs can provide stronger protection for victims as they can impose exclusion zones through tagging and mandate attendance at behaviour change programmes.
These orders cover all types of domestic abuse – including physical, controlling or coercive behaviour, economic abuse and stalking – and can be issued by all courts.
Yesterday’s news comes during National Domestic Abuse Awareness Week, and after the successful launch in Greater Manchester and London in November.
Since then, there have been multiple convictions for breach of an order with some perpetrators already behind bars – with a maximum sentence of up to five years.
Minister for Victims and Violence Against Women and Girls, Alex Davies-Jones, yesterday said:
This is a positive step forward in better protecting victims of domestic abuse and in our mission to halve violence against women and girls.
The evidence from Manchester and London is that DAPOs are working, and the rollout in Cleveland will provide more victims and families with the immediate protection they deserve from the vile abusers controlling their lives.
Minister for Safeguarding and Violence Against Women and Girls, Jess Phillips, yesterday said:
We know that the current protective order regime isn’t working – any victim will tell you that. But seeing the results of these new orders so far has shown they can properly safeguard and protect victims.
Making sure that this new system works safety, initially on a smaller scale, is paramount to delivering real change for victims as part of our mission to halve violence against women and girls in a decade.
Rolling out these orders to Cleveland will help more victims and provide valuable insight to inform a wider expansion to other areas in the country. This is a welcome and important next step as we work to deliver what we promised.
Already implemented in Greater Manchester and three London boroughs, the orders will be introduced across North Wales in April ahead of an expected national rollout.
Jim Hope, Deputy Chief Crown Prosecutor for CPS North East, yesterday said:
No victim or family should live in fear of their abuser.
I welcome the introduction of Domestic Abuse Protection Orders (DAPOs) in Cleveland to enable the Crown Prosecution Service, alongside the police and courts, to better safeguard victims and their families from this horrific offending.
Our prosecutors can apply for an order on acquittal or conviction and, as other pilot areas have already done, stand ready to prosecute anyone who breaches an order.
This National Domestic Abuse Awareness week, the Government urges all victims to seek the help they deserve.
Yesterday’s expansion is the next step in the Government’s unpreceded pledge to halve violence against women and girls in the next decade.
Background information
- Domestic Abuse Protection Orders were launched in November 2024 across Greater Manchester, three London boroughs and with the British Transport Police.
- The DAPO is a joint policy shared between the Ministry of Justice and the Home Office and was legislated for in Domestic Abuse Act 2021.
- Tagging can be imposed for up to 12 months at a time.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/greater-protection-for-domestic-abuse-victims-in-cleveland
Latest News from
Ministry of Justice
Tough controls considered to regulate private prosecutors06/03/2025 13:15:00
Private prosecutors face greater transparency and accountability over unregulated or unlawful activity following a consultation to overhaul the current system.
Government no longer places girls in Young Offender Institutions05/03/2025 10:15:15
Vulnerable girls sentenced to youth custody will no longer be placed in Young Offender Institutions (YOIs).
Interest rate reductions on the Court Funds Office special and basic accounts: 3 March 202504/03/2025 13:15:00
Reduction of interest rates for Court Funds Office special and basic accounts as of yesterday (3 March 2025).
Foreign criminals to be deported quicker03/03/2025 15:20:00
Foreign national offenders (FNOs) will be deported quicker thanks to a new £5 million government investment in prisons across England and Wales.
Court and tribunal fees: updates from April 202527/02/2025 10:15:00
An update on upcoming increases to selected court and tribunal fees.
Boost for UK economy as Arbitration Act receives Royal Assent26/02/2025 10:15:00
A new law to help the UK’s legal services sector maintain pole position and which will deliver millions more to grow the economy and help implement our Plan for Change.
Probate waiting times halved thanks to Government push14/02/2025 16:10:00
Families, individuals, and charities will receive funds left to them in wills twice as quickly as they did last year, with probate applications now being granted in less than half the time.
Lord Chancellor sets out her vision for the probation service13/02/2025 13:15:00
The Lord Chancellor and Secretary of State for Justice, the Rt Hon Shabana Mahmood MP, yesterday made a speech outlining her vision for the future of the probation service.