Greater safety for non-surgical procedures

Non-surgical Procedures and Functions of Medical Reviewers Bill Published

A new Bill to regulate some of the most commonly performed non-surgical procedures has been published by the Scottish Parliament.

If passed by parliament, the Non-surgical Procedures and Functions of Medical Reviewers (Scotland) Bill will regulate the provision of certain non-surgical cosmetic and wellbeing procedures to ensure they are carried out in appropriate settings which can meet standards of safety and hygiene.

It will create new offences for providing non-surgical procedures outwith premises where appropriate healthcare professionals are available or to under 18s. It will also give Healthcare Improvement Scotland new powers to enter and search premises where there is a suspicion that these procedures are being carried out in breach of these offenses.

The Bill covers cosmetic and wellbeing procedures, such as Botox injections and dermal fillers, and some of the riskiest including ‘Brazilian Butt Lifts’ and thread lifts. The Bill follows a consultation carried out in 2020, which found 98% of respondents supported the principle of further regulation of procedures led by those who are not qualified healthcare professionals.

Businesses seeking guidance on adapting to the requirements of the Bill will be able to access free support through Business Gateway. Additionally, FindBusinessSupport.gov.scot offers a comprehensive overview of funding opportunities, helping them navigate to change.

Minister for Public Health and Women’s Health, Jenni Minto said:

“Our aim is to ensure there is robust and proportionate regulation in place so that anyone who chooses to have these procedures can do so safely.

“We have worked with a range of stakeholders including business owners, healthcare professionals, non-healthcare practitioners, environmental health officers and professional regulators to develop our proposals.

“Our priority is to address the public safety concerns that exist in this sector, whilst ensuring businesses that may be impacted are able to access support.”

Background

Non-surgical Procedures and Functions of Medical Reviewers (Scotland) Bill | Scottish Parliament Website.

The Scottish Government committed to introduce legislation in this year’s Programme for Government following two consultations on the subject.

In a 2020 public consultation on the Regulation of Non-Surgical Cosmetic Procedures in Scotland 98% of respondents supported the principle of further regulation of procedures led by those who are not qualified healthcare professionals.

A further consultation on the details of a proposed licensing and regulation scheme which ran from December 2024 to February 2025 asked for views on categories of procedures to be licensed under a local authority scheme or regulated by Healthcare Improvement Scotland, as well as a minimum age restriction for individuals to receive procedures. Responses to that consultation informed the development of the Bill.

The Bill also makes minor amendments to the Certification of Death (Scotland) Act 2011. This includes extending the circumstances in which an interested person can request a review of a medical certificate of cause of death and ensuring that the robust procedures following death in other UK countries are recognised when the deceased is to be cremated in Scotland.