Cabinet Office
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Greater Together LA begins
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- Department for Business & Trade, Department for Culture, Media and Sport
Greater Together LA has officially begun with opening speeches from Culture Secretary, Lisa Nandy, co-host Sir Lucian Grainge CBE, CEO of Universal Music Group, and Kate Taylor Tett, Director of the GREAT Campaign.
Culture Secretary, Lisa Nandy said:
Whether it is film, music, TV, fashion, or sport, the cultural and economic partnership and shared pioneering spirit between the United States and the United Kingdom has created magic that lights up the lives of people across the world for a century.
We have always done great things together, but our shared history is nothing compared to the shared future that we can forge together. By deepening our connections and opening new doors for British and American creativity, I know that we can break new frontiers - investing across both our nations to give our young people the opportunity to live richer, larger lives and write the next chapter in our shared story.
Greater Together LA will bring together over 500 business leaders from the US and UK over the next three days for a programme of networking and thought leadership, helping to promote closer ties between the UK and US businesses.
The event is hosted by Sir Lucian Grainge CBE and Sir Jony Ive, and features speakers from across UK and US industry.
CEO of Universal Music Group, Sir Lucian Grainge CBE said:
Life, networks, people, is about walking the talk. The fact that you’re all here shows that every few years we should meet and talk about the unique cultural and promotional ties that exist between these two great countries.
The soft power, the cultural power, the quality, the shared values has been a constant passion for my whole career.
He continued,
Some of mankind’s most important advances across different industries - aviation, medicine, tourism, finance, music, have benefited from strong US-UK collaborations.
Director of the GREAT Campaign, Kate Taylor Tett said:
Over the coming days, we are going to celebrate the strength and potential of the UK and US relationship. But crucially, we are going to unlock opportunities for innovation, for growth, and for jobs on both sides of the Atlantic.
She went on to say,
We will demonstrate that when we come together and when we work together, we are indeed greater together.
The mission aims to secure new growth opportunities following last year’s record-breaking £150 billion in investment commitments.
By connecting UK innovators with US investors, the delegation will drive high-quality jobs and economic growth back home.
Presenting partners for the mission include British Airways, American Airlines, TSL, and PwC, alongside Payward, The Wall Street Journal and YouTube as official partners and official supporters DOOH.com and Premier League.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/greater-together-la-begins
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