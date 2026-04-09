‘Greater Together LA’, the largest ever UK trade mission to the US, attracts major corporate sponsors

In partnership with world-leading financial, tech and cultural organisations, the UK Government’s GREAT Britain and Northern Ireland Campaign is holding a major expo in Los Angeles, California from 18th - 22nd May, 2026.

The Secretary of State for Business and Trade, Peter Kyle, will lead the largest ever UK delegation to the United States for Greater Together LA in May

British Airways, American Airlines, PwC UK and TSL announced as presenting partners

In partnership with world-leading financial, tech and cultural organisations, the UK Government’s GREAT Britain and Northern Ireland Campaign is holding a major expo in Los Angeles, California from 18th - 22nd May, 2026.

With investments exceeding $1.5 trillion in each other’s economies and a $413bn trading relationship that supports 2.6 million jobs across both countries, the US-UK partnership is vital for both sides of the Atlantic. Greater Together LA will showcase how US-UK partnerships can continue to drive economic growth and to shape our collective future.

The event will be supported by presenting partners British Airways and American Airlines, with prominent political and corporate delegates flying to Los Angeles on a specially designated British Airways charter flight.

Technical engineering and construction company TSL and professional services firm PwC are also lead partners for Greater Together LA. The TSL Business Lounge will provide opportunities for deal-making and PwC will sponsor the Expo’s two-day thought leadership summit, with the theme ‘Unexpected Connections’. The Summit features more than 30 headline voices from key sectors of the Government’s Modern Industrial Strategy.

Official partners of the event include the digital asset platform, Payward, YouTube and the Wall Street Journal.

Secretary of State for Business and Trade, Peter Kyle, said:

Our trade mission to Greater Together LA is championing shared values—innovation, creativity, and entrepreneurship—to unlock new opportunities for both our economies to grow and thrive.

Senior business leaders from across the UK will represent sectors crucial for economic growth as identified in The UK’s Modern Industrial Strategy 2025. These include advanced manufacturing, the creative industries, technologies, financial services, life sciences and professional and business services.

Sean Doyle, Chairman and CEO of British Airways, said:

British Airways is proud to support the GREAT campaign as we celebrate the creativity and innovation shared by the United Kingdom and United States. For decades, we have connected families, friends and businesses across the US with our home in London, reflecting the deep cultural and economic ties between our nations. We look forward to welcoming leading figures from business and industry on our special charter flight to Los Angeles in May as we champion collaboration and shared prosperity.

Robert Isom, CEO at American Airlines, said:

American Airlines is proud to join British Airways in supporting the GREAT campaign and strengthening the deep partnership between our brands, the United States and the United Kingdom. Los Angeles is a global hub for creativity, innovation and the industries that shape culture and commerce worldwide, from entertainment to technology and beyond. Together with our partner British Airways, we’re committed to connecting people, ideas and opportunities across the Atlantic in ways that fuel cultural exchange and economic growth.

Marco Amitrano, Senior Partner, PwC UK, said:

The UK and US share a unique economic and cultural relationship – one that continues to evolve through investment, innovation and the creation of high-quality jobs. Greater Together provides an important platform to bring business and government leaders together - to connect, share ideas and unlock future growth. We’re proud to support this programme that will help drive sustainable growth on both sides of the Atlantic.

Jackie Wild, Group CEO of TSL commented: