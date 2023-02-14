Greatham community invited to hear plans to restore parts of Greatham Marsh

Project at Greatham Beck will improve the area’s resilience to the changing climate and provide a richer environment for residents and nature.

Residents of Greatham are invited to join the Environment Agency to find out more about plans to restore parts of Greatham Marsh at an upcoming public drop-in session.

Taking place on 22 February from 3pm to 6pm, at Greatham Village Hall, the event will provide an opportunity for locals to view the proposals and learn how the works will provide a richer environment for residents and nature.

Attendees will also have the chance to hear about other work the Environment Agency is doing in the area, including the Greatham North East project.

Teams from the Environment Agency will be available throughout the event to discuss and answer any questions that residents may have. Also in attendance will be representatives from the Hospital of God, a charity based in Greatham, who are celebrating their 750th birthday this year, and the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds (RSPB). Both organisations will present information on their work in the area.

The Greatham Marsh Restoration Scheme aims to restore the alignment of Greatham Beck by opening its channels to tidal influence and re-establishing parts of the natural marshland, without increasing flood risk.

The beck flows South of Greatham before meeting the River Tees, one of the most heavily modified and developed estuaries in the UK with less than 10% of the original habitats for wildlife, such as wading birds, remaining.

As part of the proposed works, the Environment Agency will decommission a tidal structure to allow the channel to flow as it naturally should, creating saltmarsh and mudflat habitat for wildlife to thrive, enabling fish passage, and improving the area’s resilience to the changing climate.

Joe Reed, Project Manager for the Environment Agency, said:

“We look forward to meeting with members of the public at the drop-in event on 22 February to share these exciting plans to restore parts of Greatham Marsh.

“The work we are doing here is an opportunity to address the loss of some of our tidal habitats due to climate change. Removing barriers mitigates this threat by allowing the channel of Greatham Beck to expand and preserve its natural environment. This will create the correct conditions for wildlife to thrive, without increasing risk to life or property from flooding.

“We would encourage everyone to come along to the drop-in session to learn more about our proposed work and see what this means for the village.”

Chris Francis, Senior Site Manager RSPB Saltholme, said:

“85% of the Tees Estuary has been lost over the last 300 years. It is great to be involved in a project that will restore some of that lost habitat, which will be a great place for wildlife and people to enjoy.”

Lawrence McAnelly, Director Hospital of God, said:

“This year, the charity are celebrating their 750th anniversary and we’re planning various events throughout the year to celebrate. We are also working closely with the Environment Agency on the Greatham Marsh project, and are excited about the project’s potential.”