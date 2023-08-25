GRECO publish second UK 5th Round Compliance Report

GRECO (Group of States Against Corruption) publishes second 5th round compliance report for the UK.

GRECO, The Council of Europe’s Anti-Corruption Body, has published its second 5th Round Compliance Report on the UK. The report was adopted by GRECO Plenary in June 2023.

The report assesses implementation of the recommendations issued in GRECO’s 2017 Evaluation of the United Kingdom GRECO: UK 5th round evaluation report published - GOV.UK (www.gov.uk), focused on prevention of corruption amongst Top Executive Functions of Government and Law Enforcement Agencies in the UK. Within Law Enforcement, the evaluation focused on the Metropolitan Police and National Crime Agency.

The report concludes that the UK has satisfactorily implemented 7 of GRECO’s 12 recommendations and partly implemented four recommendations.

The UK now has until 30 June 2024 to show progress in respect of the remaining recommendations.

HM Government is committed to fighting against corruption and supporting the work of GRECO; we will provide an update to GRECO ahead of its June 2024 deadline.