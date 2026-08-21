GRECO: UK 6th round evaluation report published

GRECO (Group of States Against Corruption) publishes 6th round evaluation for the UK.

GRECO, the Council of Europe’s anti-corruption body, yesterday (20 August 2026) published its 6th Round Evaluation Report (PDF, 1.64 MB, 72 pages) on the United Kingdom. The report was adopted by GRECO’s plenary in June 2026.

The report assesses measures to prevent corruption and promote integrity at the sub-national level. The evaluation focused on London, in its capacity as the capital, and Kent, which volunteered to participate and was selected as the second sub-national authority.

The report recognises the UK’s positive efforts to prevent corruption and promote integrity at the national and sub-national level, highlighting examples of good practice by the Greater London Authority and Kent County Council. The report provides 6 recommendations to further strengthen these efforts.

HM Government is now considering the recommendations and will submit a report on the measures taken to implement them by 31 December 2027, in line with GRECO’s procedural rules.