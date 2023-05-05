Department for Education
|Printable version
Green apprenticeships celebrated in honour of the Coronation
Six green apprenticeships have been hand-picked by industry experts to mark the Coronation in recognition of their sustainability credentials, the Department for Education yesterday announced.
In honour of His Majesty The King’s Coronation, the apprenticeships have been selected for their contribution to creating a low carbon economy by ensuring the country’s workforce is equipped with the skills needed to support the transition to net zero.
The official Coronation emblem will be used by employers and Government to promote the six apprenticeships, which include Low Carbon Heating Technician, Sustainability Business Specialist and Countryside Worker. The apprenticeships are the gold-standard for green skills training, encouraging more people to take up the opportunity to gain the skills to build an exciting career in the green industry while meeting the skills needs of employers and boosting economic growth, one of the Prime Minister’s 5 priorities.
Education Secretary Gillian Keegan yesterday said:
As we work towards our net zero goals, it has never been more important to prioritise green skills and protect our natural environment. In recognition of the critical role education and skills play in responding to climate change, these green apprenticeships have been selected in honour of His Majesty The King’s Coronation.
These gold-standard, sustainable apprenticeships offer people the chance to embark on exciting new careers in industries from forestry to construction, and contribute to creating a more sustainable economy.
The six apprenticeships are:
- Countryside Worker (level 2)
- Forest Craftsperson (level 3)
- Low Carbon Heating Technician (level 3)
- Installation Electrician and Maintenance Electrician (level 3)
- Sustainability Business Specialist (level 7)
- Corporate Responsibility and Sustainability Practitioner (level 4)
The six sustainable apprenticeships were designed by employers working with the Institute for Apprenticeships and Technical Education (IfATE), who considered the impact of each occupation on the environment and future workforce. They also reflect His Majesty’s longstanding commitment to ensuring natural assets endure for future generations, integrating renewable energy sources into our everyday lives, and applying sustainability into every aspect of our economy.
Jennifer Coupland, chief executive of IfATE, yesterday said:
These six apprenticeships represent the gold-standard for green skills and will pave the way for hundreds more.
We all have a role to play in tackling climate change. Thanks to vital input from a range of employers we are one step closer to putting the environment at the heart of apprenticeships.
We urge more employers to get involved and hope many students will consider these exciting career opportunities.
The six apprenticeships were selected from a list of over 200 identified by IfATE’s expert green skills panel, showcasing the variety of green apprenticeships available. The panel works with the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero and the Department for Education, supported by employers to make sure the right skills are in place to deliver the technology shift and nature-based solutions the UK needs.
To mark the announcement, the Education Secretary visited Richmond Park and met apprentices already working as apprentices on these six apprenticeships.
Andrew Scattergood, Chief Executive of The Royal Parks, yesterday said:
The Royal Parks charity was pleased to welcome the Secretary of State and apprentices from around the country to Richmond Park this morning. The development of green skills and the ability to access those development opportunities has never been more important.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/green-apprenticeships-celebrated-in-honour-of-the-coronation
Latest News from
Department for Education
Wildflowers seeds for every primary school class in honour of the Coronation02/05/2023 13:10:00
To mark the Coronation all state funded primary schools will be sent wildflower seeds, inspired by His Majesty The King’s love of nature.
Schools in England to benefit from major funding boost26/04/2023 15:05:00
State schools to receive extra cash in May following additional £2 billion investment
Disabled children to benefit from funding for short breaks12/04/2023 12:05:00
Thousands of families with children with special educational needs supported with short breaks from theatre trips to outdoor activities helping to build vital skills
Review of relationships, sex and health education to protect children to conclude by end of year31/03/2023 15:15:00
Review to be informed by expert panel, in response to concerning reports of inappropriate content being taught
Education Secretary addresses BETT 202330/03/2023 10:10:10
Gillian Keegan launches set of technology standards for schools and colleges and speaks about AI in education (29 March 2023).
Education Secretary establishes Government’s forward thinking AI approach29/03/2023 16:10:10
Gillian Keegan to speak about the potential of technology in education.
The Apprenticeship Ambassador Network conference – 28 March29/03/2023 13:10:00
Minister Robert Halfon yesterday spoke to the Apprenticeship Ambassador Network conference on the importance of high quality apprenticeships to the government skills agenda.
Schools and colleges to receive £2.5 billion to upgrade buildings and boost school places29/03/2023 10:10:10
Major government investment to improve school and college buildings and support more school places from 2026.