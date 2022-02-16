Is your start up helping to accelerate the Government's path to Net-Zero? Want to raise awareness of your start up across the UK and in the Middle East?

After hosting the Global Investment Summit and COP26, the Department for International Trade (DIT) is continuing to build on its commitment to help tackle climate change. DIT is partnering with Octopus Ventures, the venture capital arm of Octopus Investments, to launch a national competition for early-stage companies looking for venture capital investment.

This competition aims to identify and empower UK start-ups that support the Government's objectives to build back better, support green jobs, and accelerate the path to Net-Zero, propelling the UK to become a global leader in renewable energy, sustainability and agricultural technology. It is a journey of unprecedented proportions and one that Octopus Ventures is taking with us.

Our Green Builders of Tomorrow will receive:

Access to The Atlantic Council Global Energy Forum - the premiere international gathering of government, industry, and thought leaders to set the energy agenda for the year. This year's Forum will focus on pathways to Net-Zero;

Return flights and accommodation to the UAE, plus a 3-day investor facing programme of events;

Promotion to a highly curated audience of international Venture Capitalists, Corporate Venture Capital investors, influencers, and wider tech ecosystems; and

Promotion through wider DIT media channels, and our judges’ networks.

To be considered for the competition, entrants must match the criteria listed and complete a registration form, which can be found by following the link below. Once submitted, a member of DIT’s Venture Capital Unit will provide further details.

Start-ups will be supported throughout the application process, to ensure they have the best chance to succeed.

Start-up criteria:

A compelling investment proposition for non-UK investors

UK headquarters and operations

Seeking to raise over £2m in the next three quarters

At least one active client or pilot

Able to demonstrate market traction

Actively contributing to the UK Government's ambition to achieve net zero

Avaliablity to travel between 28-30 March 2022

Once submissions have been received, a joint UK-UAE panel of industry experts will review the cohort and name DIT’s Green Builders of Tomorrow.

If you would like to be considered for this unique opportunity, please register by clicking on the button below by 25 February 2022.