Green Freeport boost for Highlands

£25 million UK Government investment in Inverness and Cromarty Firth Green Freeport unlocked.

The Inverness and Cromarty Firth Green Freeport recently [26 September 2025] reached a historic milestone in establishing the Highlands a major international hub for the offshore wind and renewable energy sector. A memorandum of understanding creating a formal framework for co-operation and responsibilities was signed by the UK Government, Scottish Government, Highland Council and Inverness and Cromarty Green Freeport. Crucially, the signing unlocks £25 million of UK Government capital funding.

The Green Freeport will support skills growth in the Highlands. Over the next 25 years, it is poised to create more than 11,000 long-term jobs and a workforce equipped with future-ready skills. It will attract over £6.5b of investment to build a legacy for future generations.

Scottish Secretary Douglas Alexander said: “This is a pivotal moment in the UK Government’s mission to boost economic growth in all parts of the UK. The Inverness and Cromarty Green Freeport will transform the economy of the Highlands, as well as playing a key role in our clean energy future. Supported by £25m of UK Government investment, and a range of UK Government tax incentives, this important collaboration between governments and local partners will deliver thousands of high-quality jobs and attract billions in investment.”

The signing took place at Aurora Energy Services’ recently opened £1.2m training facility in Inverness. The new centre will train more than 2,000 workers for the renewables sector every year and will become a valuable part of the supply chain needed to deliver the Freeport’s ambition.